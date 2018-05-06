‘American Idol’ Fans React to Season 2 Renewal News

American Idol was renewed for a 17th season on Friday, its second on ABC after it was revived this year. Fans were excited for the renewal, even though most are not referring to it as “season two.”

ABC announced the pick-up Friday, confirming that judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will all be back next season. Host Ryan Seacrest will stay in his role as master of ceremonies, a job he has had for all 16 seasons of the series.

“We knew that American Idol on ABC would unleash an opportunity for singers from all walks of life to realize their dreams and that these incredible contestants would have America rooting for their success,” Channing Dungey, ABC Entertainment president, said in a statement. “I am thrilled that Katy, Luke, Lionel and Ryan will be back to once again embark on this Idol journey with us to discover the next crop of inspiring talent.”

Ratings for the series have been mixed. While the show did not return to the same eye-popping numbers seen during the Simon Cowell glory days of its first seasons on Fox, Idol kicked off with 10.3 million viewers and a 2.3 18-49 rating for its premiere in March. The ratings declined for following episodes, but have since picked up in recent weeks.

According to Variety, the April 29 episode, a live coast-to-coast broadcast, pulled in 8 million viewers and a 1.8 rating in the key demo, a 20 percent jump from the previous week. It was the best rating in the demo since the premiere.

Overall, the show’s Sunday broadcasts are averaging 7.8 million viewers and a 1.69 18-49 rating, reports TV Series Finale. The Monday episodes averaged 7.6 million viewers and a 1.57 demo rating.

Idol fans were mostly excited to see their favorite singing competition come back for the 2018-2019 season.

