'American Idol' Fans Raving About Katy Perry's New Look

It wasn't just the Top 16 American Idol contestants who made a splash during Sunday's episode of the ABC singing competition. Katy Perry's new look had fans talking as she switched up the blonde 'do she's been rocking all season for her signature dark hair, which the "Roar" singer paired with a bold golden cross necklace and a cheetah print top.

Perry shared her look to Instagram ahead of the show, captioning the debut, "Roaring into the top 16 with [cheetah] vibes tonight, don’t forget to watch then vote!" Her fans couldn't get over Perry's stunning appearance in the comment section: "YOU ARE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN ON EARTH," one person wrote, as another fan gushed, "GOD IS A WOMAN!" Even Perry's fiancé, Orlando Bloom, joined in the fun, joking amid the glowing comments, "baby we're all out of oat milk."

Perry was more than happy to pass on the adoration to members of the Top 16, including Alyssa Wray, whose performance of "Killing Me Softly With His Song" by Roberta Flack" earned her a place in the next round of performances. "That was totally a vibe," Perry said. "You were actually an artist for the first time in my eyes today." Willie Spence singing "Set Fire To The Rain" by Adele before being moved on to the Top 16 was a moving experience for Perry as well. "You were possessed in a godly way," the "Firework" singer said. "It was like God was working through you, and it was beautiful to see you step into your power."

She also wasn't afraid to dole out some constructive criticism, telling Ava August after her performance of "2002" by Anne Marie managed to push her through to the next round, "This week I was reminded that you are 15 and that you like popular music. But don’t forget that classic always trumps cool. And you’re classic."

Other singers moving on to the Top 16 were Graham DeFranco, who sang "That’s Life" by Frank Sinatra; Grace Kinstler who performed "Elastic Heart" by Sia; Alanis Sophia with her rendition of "The Story" by Brandi Carlile; Deshawn Goncalves who sang "Feeling Good" by Nina Simone; Wyatt Pike with "Use Somebody" by Kings of Leon; Cassandra Coleman who performed "Wicked Game" by Chris Isaak; Caleb Kennedy with his rendition of "Midnight Train To Memphis" by Chris Stapleton; Colin Jamieson with "Everybody Wants To Rule The World" by Tears For Fears; Casey Bishop singing "Black Hole Sun" by Soundgarden; Madison Watkins with "Gravity" by Sara Bareilles; Beane with "Searching For A Feeling" by Thirdstory; Hunter Metts for his performance of "Skinny Love" by Bon Iver; and Chayce Beckham for "Waiting In Vain" by Bob Marley & The Wailers. American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.