‘American Idol’ Alum David Archuleta Announces 2019 Christmas Tour

David Archuleta is bringing his holiday spirit on tour, announcing his 2019 Christmas tour kicking off Nov. 23 and coming to a close just a day before Christmas Eve.
The American Idol alum will perform Christmas classics as well as featured songs from his 2018 holiday album, Winter in the Air, including hit single “Christmas Every Day,” which made it to the Billboard Holiday Top 10 chart, and the title track, “Winter in the Air.”
Videos by PopCulture.com
Additionally, Archuleta is writing new songs for his next pop album, which is scheduled to be released in late 2019.
“I’m so excited to announce my 2019 Christmas tour. I had such a blast last year singing so many Christmas classics as well as songs from my two holiday albums. It’s such a special time of year and I hope you’ll come out and make some new memories with us this year,” Archuleta said in a statement.
Tickets go on sale Friday, June 28, and will be available here for the following shows:
- Sat 11/23/2019- Richfield, UT at Fairgrounds Hall
- Mon 11/25/2019- Grand Junction, CO at Avalon Theatre
- Tue 11/26/2019- Moab, UT at Star Hall
- Wed 11/27/2019- Flagstaff, AZ at Orpheum Theater
- Fri 11/29/2019- Queen Creek, AZ at Queen Creek Performing Arts Center
- Sat 11/30/2019- Salt Lake City, UT at Capitol Theatre
- Mon 12/2/2019- Snowflake, AZ at Snowflake High School Auditorium
- Wed 12/4/2019- Albuquerque, NM at John Lewis Performing Arts Theater
- Fri 12/6/2019- San Antonio, TX at Tobin Center for The Performing Arts
- Sat 12/7/2019- Austin, TX at One World Theatre (Early Show)
- Sat 12/7/2019- Austin, TX at One World Theatre (Late Show)
- Mon 12/9/2019- The Woodlands, TX at Dosey Doe
- Tue 12/10/2019- Atlanta, GA at City Winery
- Wed 12/11/2019- Franklin, TN at Franklin Theatre
- Thu 12/12/2019- Franklin, TN at Franklin Theatre
- Sat 12/14/2019- Minneapolis, MN at Cedar
- Tue 12/17/2019- Portland, OR at Alberta Rose
- Wed 12/18/2019- Pasco, WA at Faith Assembly
- Thu 12/19/2019- Tacoma, WA at Alma Mater
- Sat 12/21/2019- Pocatello, ID at Stephens Performing Arts Center
- Mon 12/23/2019- Logan, UT at Logan High School Auditorium
Tickets go on sale here Friday, June 28.
Photo credit: Robby Klein