‘American Idol’ Alum David Archuleta Announces 2019 Christmas Tour

David Archuleta is bringing his holiday spirit on tour, announcing his 2019 Christmas tour kicking off Nov. 23 and coming to a close just a day before Christmas Eve.

The American Idol alum will perform Christmas classics as well as featured songs from his 2018 holiday album, Winter in the Air, including hit single “Christmas Every Day,” which made it to the Billboard Holiday Top 10 chart, and the title track, “Winter in the Air.”

Additionally, Archuleta is writing new songs for his next pop album, which is scheduled to be released in late 2019.

“I’m so excited to announce my 2019 Christmas tour. I had such a blast last year singing so many Christmas classics as well as songs from my two holiday albums. It’s such a special time of year and I hope you’ll come out and make some new memories with us this year,” Archuleta said in a statement.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 28, and will be available here for the following shows:

Sat 11/23/2019- Richfield, UT at Fairgrounds Hall

Mon 11/25/2019- Grand Junction, CO at Avalon Theatre

Tue 11/26/2019- Moab, UT at Star Hall

Wed 11/27/2019- Flagstaff, AZ at Orpheum Theater

Fri 11/29/2019- Queen Creek, AZ at Queen Creek Performing Arts Center

Sat 11/30/2019- Salt Lake City, UT at Capitol Theatre

Mon 12/2/2019- Snowflake, AZ at Snowflake High School Auditorium

Wed 12/4/2019- Albuquerque, NM at John Lewis Performing Arts Theater

Fri 12/6/2019- San Antonio, TX at Tobin Center for The Performing Arts

Sat 12/7/2019- Austin, TX at One World Theatre (Early Show)

Sat 12/7/2019- Austin, TX at One World Theatre (Late Show)

Mon 12/9/2019- The Woodlands, TX at Dosey Doe

Tue 12/10/2019- Atlanta, GA at City Winery

Wed 12/11/2019- Franklin, TN at Franklin Theatre

Thu 12/12/2019- Franklin, TN at Franklin Theatre

Sat 12/14/2019- Minneapolis, MN at Cedar

Tue 12/17/2019- Portland, OR at Alberta Rose

Wed 12/18/2019- Pasco, WA at Faith Assembly

Thu 12/19/2019- Tacoma, WA at Alma Mater

Sat 12/21/2019- Pocatello, ID at Stephens Performing Arts Center

Mon 12/23/2019- Logan, UT at Logan High School Auditorium

Photo credit: Robby Klein