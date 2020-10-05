✖

American Idol alum Casey Goode's newborn son, Maximillian, has tested positive for COVID-19. The Instagram personality, best known as Quigley, shared a scary revelation about her son Sunday, just a week after he was released from the NICU. Sharing a series of photos from her hospital bed, Goode revealed she and her son would be quarantining together in the pediatric intensive care unit.

"Max tested positive for COVID-19 early Saturday am. We took him into the ER after he was running a fever in the middle of the night. We had confirmation that he was exposed from direct contact with a medical professional who had cared for him earlier in the week," the influencer wrote, calling the news a "total shock" to her and husband Alex.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quigley Goode (@officiallyquigley) on Oct 4, 2020 at 11:30am PDT

"I am currently quarantining with baby Max in the PICU," she continued. "They are treating me as if I have been exposed and are likely positive as well, although I am showing no symptoms yet. Please send good energy to our little bub so he recovers fast. Not sure what happens next from here... but I expect to be offline for a while as we recover."

Goode and her husband welcomed son Maximilian, who is their first child, in late September amid complicated circumstances. On social media, the new mom said she went into labor at 37 weeks pregnant while leaving their babymoon trip. While the two tried to stick with their home birth plan, the results of a blood panel came back revealing she had a condition known as cholestasis, which put her and the baby at risk. When she was rushed to the hospital, doctors also determined she had preeclampsia, another risk factor

"My blood pressure was skyrocketing so they quickly put me on an IV of magnesium to prevent me from having a seizure. I labored for under 12 hours and pushed for about 30 minutes before baby’s heart rate dropped quite low wouldn’t come back up," the artist wrote of the scary time. "My OB got into the room and immediately had to vaccum him out. It got really scary at the end as he wasn’t crying or moving much when he came out. They took him for some tests and I only got to see him for about three seconds before he went to the NICU." Last week, Maximilian was able to come home after spending his first days in the NICU.