‘American Idol’: Bobby Bones Makes Mentoring Debut During Hollywood Week

Bobby Bones is making his mark on American Idol, debuting in his role as a mentor during Hollywood Week.

Sunday, the Bobby Bones Show host will take on the job of mentoring the talented singers looking to win the title of the next American Idol, helping them take their singing to the next level and impress judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

Bones also appeared on the Idol reboot’s first season to help the Top 24 competitors prepare for their celebrity duets, but this season is acting as a full-blown mentor to help singer from the start “reach the next level of their artistry and performances,” according to ABC.

Champion mentor @mrbobbybones brings his skills to Hollywood Week TONIGHT on #AmericanIdol at 8|7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/KB0XhrEPEf — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) March 24, 2019

In a new video shared by the ABC competition show on Twitter, Bones explains, “They’ve got their golden ticket, but will they survive Hollywood Week? Join me, American Idol mentor Bobby Bones, to find out who will wow the judges and who will go home.”

The Dancing With the Stars Season 27 winner revealed in November he would be joining the singing competition, saying in a video at the time, “I’m super excited. I can’t wait to work with them and hopefully make a brand new superstar on American Idol. So be sure to watch, and I will see you soon.”

In December, he teased fans with a preview of what went down during Hollywood Week, sharing alongside a photo of his surprised face, “This is the face of ‘holy crap.’ Hollywood week is happening on American Idol. And it’s a lot of no sleep. Which I was able to advise them on wonderfully. Haha. Was up with all the groups til after 1 [a.m.] this morning. It’s quite the manic few days. But some really good singers for real.”

“Really good singers” appears to be an understatement with the amazing musicians who have been showcased so far this season.

“I think one of the most important things is that we feel like the talent is really, really next-level stuff,” Bryan told ABC News Radio ahead of the March premiere. “And we feel like we have people that walk out, that they’re not just walking out and they’re just singing, they truly have stories to tell.”

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: Instagram/Bobby Bones