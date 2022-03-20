‘American Idol’ Alum’s Daughter Steps Out of Mother’s Shadow With Amazing Audition

American Idol alum Nadia Turner received quite a surprise when she learned her daughter would be following in her footsteps by auditioning for the same competition series. Turner’s daughter Zaréh will appear in an upcoming episode alongside her mom as she auditions for a highly coveted spot.

Nadia finished in eighth place on the 2005 season of Idol. In her audition, Zaréh gave everyone a major throwback moment by sporting the same top her mother wore in her first appearance before the Idol judges 20 years ago when she sang Jazmine Sullivan’s “Bust Out Your Windows.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The entire moment was a surprise. When asked by host Ryan Seacrest “Where did you think you were going?” Nadia answered that she believed they were supposedly going to the spa.

https://youtu.be/vuEgF0rWR28

The moment moved judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry as they showed emphatic reactions once the singing was finished. “Mom was blowing up over there,” Richie said, noting how proud Nadia seemed. Perry became emotional witnessing the mother-daughter team, even tearing up at the end of their session when Nadia and Zareh shared an intimate hug with each other.