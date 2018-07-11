Most Popular Reality Shows in Each State

No matter what you’re into, there’s something for everyone when it comes to reality TV.
Whether you’re a member of Bachelor Nation, a Housewives addict or an Iron Chef fanatic, there are sure to be people around you to talk about the week’s latest episode.
Videos by PopCulture.com
But does where you come from help determine your go-to reality series?
CableTV.com put together a map of each state’s favorite reality shows based on Google trends.
Keep scrolling to see what your home state is watching and see if your interests line up!
West Coast
There’s a lot of love for the Kardashians on the west coast, but the region also has some surprising favorites.
- California: Keeping Up with the Kardashians
- Arizona: Keeping Up with the Kardashians
- Oregon: Little People, Big World
- Washington: Project Runway
- Alaska: Naked and Afraid
- Nevada: Pawn Stars
- Idaho: The Apprentice
- Utah: Sister Wives
South
In the south, the Little Women franchise reigns supreme, but some shows featuring down home boys are also pretty popular.
- New Mexico: Little Women: LA
- Texas: Little Women: Dallas
- Louisiana: Duck Dynasty
- Oklahoma: Undercover Boss
- Mississippi: Love & Hip Hop
- Alabama: American Idol
- Georgia: The Real Housewives
- Florida: Fear Factor
- Tennessee: Hunted
East Coast
The people on the east coast can’t seem to agree on one reality show, or even one kind. Everything from dating shows to competitions and slice of life shows seem to do well, but there is a little more love for Bachelor in Paradise than any other series.
- New Jersey: Shark Tank
- Delaware: 16 & Pregnant
- Maryland: Bachelor in Paradise
- Connecticut: Dance Moms
- Pennsylvania: Guy’s Grocery Games
- Rhode Island: The Voice
- Massachusetts: Bachelor in Paradise
- New Hampshire: Long Island Medium
- New York: Mob Wives
Midwest
Dating and dancing are apparently the midwest’s main interests, with The Bachelor franchise and Dancing with the Stars dominating the middle of the country.
- Missouri: Hunted
- Illinois: Dancing with the Stars
- Iowa: Dancing with the Stars
- Indiana: Dancing with the Stars
- Ohio: 16 & Pregnant
- Michigan: Bachelor in Paradise
- Wisconsin: The Bachelor
- Minnesota: Bachelor in Paradise
Full Map
Didn’t see your home state above? Check out the full map here: