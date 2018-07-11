Most Popular Reality Shows in Each State

No matter what you’re into, there’s something for everyone when it comes to reality TV.

Whether you’re a member of Bachelor Nation, a Housewives addict or an Iron Chef fanatic, there are sure to be people around you to talk about the week’s latest episode.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But does where you come from help determine your go-to reality series?

CableTV.com put together a map of each state’s favorite reality shows based on Google trends.

Keep scrolling to see what your home state is watching and see if your interests line up!

West Coast

There’s a lot of love for the Kardashians on the west coast, but the region also has some surprising favorites.

California: Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Arizona: Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Oregon: Little People, Big World

Washington: Project Runway

Alaska: Naked and Afraid

Nevada: Pawn Stars

Idaho: The Apprentice

Utah: Sister Wives

South

In the south, the Little Women franchise reigns supreme, but some shows featuring down home boys are also pretty popular.

New Mexico: Little Women: LA

Texas: Little Women: Dallas

Louisiana: Duck Dynasty

Oklahoma: Undercover Boss

Mississippi: Love & Hip Hop

Alabama: American Idol

Georgia: The Real Housewives

Florida: Fear Factor

Tennessee: Hunted

East Coast

The people on the east coast can’t seem to agree on one reality show, or even one kind. Everything from dating shows to competitions and slice of life shows seem to do well, but there is a little more love for Bachelor in Paradise than any other series.

New Jersey: Shark Tank

Delaware: 16 & Pregnant

Maryland: Bachelor in Paradise

Connecticut: Dance Moms

Pennsylvania: Guy’s Grocery Games

Rhode Island: The Voice

Massachusetts: Bachelor in Paradise

New Hampshire: Long Island Medium

New York: Mob Wives

Midwest

Dating and dancing are apparently the midwest’s main interests, with The Bachelor franchise and Dancing with the Stars dominating the middle of the country.

Missouri: Hunted

Illinois: Dancing with the Stars

Iowa: Dancing with the Stars

Indiana: Dancing with the Stars

Ohio: 16 & Pregnant

Michigan: Bachelor in Paradise

Wisconsin: The Bachelor

Minnesota: Bachelor in Paradise

Full Map

Didn’t see your home state above? Check out the full map here: