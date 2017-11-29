How Amber Portwood Truly Feels About Ex’s Surprise Wedding

Amber Portwood is “happy” for ex-fiance Matt Baier after he secretly tied the knot with another woman on Monday.

Baier, 46, told E! News he spoke with the Teen Mom OG cast member on Tuesday to share the news that he wed girlfriend Jennifer Conlon in Las Vegas after about six months of dating.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We had a great conversation. It was really funny, we talked like friends,” he said. “I told her how happy I was for her and her relationship and the baby. She says she’s happy and I’m really happy for her and I wished her the best.”

Baier and Portwood ended their engagement in May after fighting through a turbulent relationship, plagued with rumors of abuse and Baier’s drug addiction.

In October, the reality personality confirmed she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Andrew Glennon, who she has been dating publicly since August. She and ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley share a daughter, 9-year-old Leah.

“She said that she’s happy for me and she hopes that Jen’s a really good person, which she is, and it was just a good conversation,” Baier said. “I was touched that we could talk like that. I couldn’t be happier for her.”

The news of Baier’s marriage comes as a surprise to Teen Mom OG fans, who just watched Portwood break off her engagement to him in Monday night’s season premiere.

In the episode, Baier admitted he relapsed earlier in the year “because of all this bullsh-t,” then Portwood decided the couple should back away from their relationship.

“[Let’s] go slow right now, I think the wedding needs to be … completely … done right now,” she said. “[I’m] not even thinking about the wedding or anything, or being engaged.”

But jumping ahead to present day reveals that neither Baier and Portwood have slowed down; they’ve just sped forward with other partners.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.