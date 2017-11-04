Amber Portwood Speaks Out on the Reaction to Her Pregnancy

Amber Portwood surprised the Teen Mom fan base when she revealed she was pregnant with her second child. Now she’s speaking out about the reaction to the news.

Portwood was swamped with notes of congratulations and love, and it didn’t go unnoticed. She retweeted numerous messages and took a second to address the supporters.

“Thank you everyone for all the kind words,” Portwood wrote. “I’m very excited for my future with Andrew and our little family we are starting together!”

This will be Portwood first child with boyfriend Andrew Glennon. She previously had daughter Leah, 8, with her ex Gary Shirley.

Several other personalities from Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 reached out to Portwood with kind messages in the wake of the news.

See some of their reactions below.

Congratulations babe 💋 I love you and can’t wait to see you at Friendsgiving 🌽🍽🍗 https://t.co/EvbZEs9JLu — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) November 4, 2017

CONGRATS AMB! We are so happy for you & can’t wait to meet that little baby! https://t.co/VA4rEB2zsR — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) November 4, 2017