Amber Portwood Posts First Photo Since Pregnancy Announcement

Hours after sources confirmed Amber Portwood was expecting another baby, the Teen Mom OG cast member posted an adorable picture of her ex Gary Shirley and his daughters.

We had a great night trick or treating😊Hope everyone had a good Halloween!! Love always💖 A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Nov 1, 2017 at 12:50pm PDT

The 27-year-old posted a picture of her ex-fiance Gary Shirley, with whom she co-parents their 8-year-old daughter Leah, standing next to their daughter together and Shirley’s other daughter Emilee, who was born in 2015.

Shirley is giving a goofy grin while dressed in a Santa cat onesie, while Leah is dressed as Harley Quinn from the movie Suicide Squad. Little Emilee, meanwhile, looks shyly at the camera while dressed as some kind of fluffy critter.

“We had a great night trick or treating,” Portwood captioned the photo. “Hope everyone had a good Halloween!! Love always.”

This is the first picture Portwood has posted since news broke that she was expecting a second child, possibly with her current boyfriend, cinematographer Andrew Glennon. The couple reportedly met while Portwood was filming Marriage Boot Camp with ex-fiance Matt Baier.

Soon after getting together, the two made their debut on the red carpet, confirming their relationship.

Portwood has been candid about how difficult her re-diagnosis of Borderline Personality and Bipolar Disorder would make it to have children.

“I just got re-diagnosed for Borderline Personality and Bipolar Disorder, and I’ve been taking three medications now that I need to take for the rest of my life,” she said on Marriage Boot Camp. “I can’t, I can’t get pregnant on this medication.”

Portwood’s medications wouldn’t effect her ability to conceive or carry a child, but she said it “would mess up the fetus. If I do not have medication, I will not be normal. I would have … crazy mood swings.”

