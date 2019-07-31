Amber Portwood’s Estranged Boyfriend Wants to Provide Son With ‘Safe, Secure Happy Environment’ After Domestic Violence Incident

Andrew Glennon is thinking of his and Amber Portwood‘s son, James, first after her domestic battery arrest. The Teen Mom OG star’s estranged boyfriend opened up about the aftermath of Portwood’s arrest after she allegedly attacked him with a machete while he had the 14-month-old in his arms.

Glennon filed for custody of the toddler shortly after the incident and said in a new interview he is trying to create as safe of an environment as possible for his child.

“I need to do what’s right for James and I need to take the right steps for myself,” he said, speaking to the Daily Mail Monday.

“The future’s unknown,” he said. “All I know is what I need to do, like, right now, and that is to provide James with a safe, secure happy environment.”

He said that the incident, which allegedly took place on July 5, shocked his whole world.

“If you could imagine having your whole world and everything that you love flipped upside down in a heartbeat, that’s it,” he told the outlet. “There’s gonna be a lot of healing that needs to be done and repairing between James and I.”

Almost two weeks after Portwood was arrested and charged with domestic battery, the MTV star made headlines after she posted a message on Instagram seemingly accusing Glennon of being unfaithful. Glennon told the publication that the message was not related to him.

“My name was never mentioned in the post that she released,” he said. “I guess it was just rough timing.”

“People are just going to slap it on me,” he added. “It’s a bashing of my character, and what hurts, I guess, is the fact that she hasn’t come out and made a statement to say, ‘You know, I wasn’t talking about Andrew, I was talking about somebody else.’”

While Portwood has stayed mostly silent on the incident, aside from occasional cryptic posts on social media. A source recently opened up about the situation saying the reality television personality has been relying on her co-stars for support.

“It meant the world to Amber to have some of her closest friends like Maci [Bookout], Catelynn [Lowell], and Cheyenne [Floyd] by her side in court to show their support and she’s so incredibly grateful,” the insider told Hollywood Life Sunday. “Amber has been on such a roller coaster ride and she knows she’s not perfect, but she truly appreciates her real friends sticking by her no matter what.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.