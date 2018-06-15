Amber Portwood, Andrew Glennon Celebrate Date Night a Month After Welcoming Baby

Amber Portwood and boyfriend Andrew Glennon enjoyed their first date night since welcoming their baby boy James Andrew back in May.

The Teen Mom OG star took to Instagram Wednesday to share a photo of their romantic dinner at home, lit by candles, surrounded with flowers and an appearance by a sleeping James, who was also invited to the celebration.

“Mommy and Daddy date night… now with a little James in the mix,” Portwood wrote on her caption.

Portwood and Glennon welcomed their first child together May 8 at 1:39 a.m. Following the birth, Portwood shared the news with her fans saying she was “feeling all of the love” with everyone giving her well wishes.

Dr. Drew, who hosts the Teen Mom franchise’s reunion episodes, also took to Twitter to congratulate the couple on the newest addition to their family.

“Congratulations to Amber Portwood on her new arrival James,” Dr. Drew tweeted, adding that he learned of the news from his wife, Susan Pinsky, who also offered her congratulations in a tweet.

“It’s a boy and the earth moved when he came into the world to wake us all up here in California! Wanted us to wake up!” she wrote, referring to a small earthquake that hit California in May.

Portwood announced she was expecting back in November.

“When I first found out, I was a little scared,” the 27-year-old told Us Weekly at the time. “I just kind of sat down and thought about it and realized that it was a big step in my life and it was a good thing actually, and I was really happy within 30 minutes.”

After the initial shock wore off, however, “it was nothing but happy thoughts and just enjoying my time with my boyfriend,” she said. She later added that both she and Glennon were “very happy.”

Also in November, Portwood opened up about going off her medication for Borderline Personality and Bipolar Disorder, which is not safe to take during while expecting.

“I wanted to see if I was just unhappy because of the things that were going on in my life,” she told Us Weekly. “I needed to see where I was in my head and it’s a beautiful thing because I just feel better. I feel happier and not so depressed.”

“We’re both very happy,” she gushed. “I feel like it’s a new chapter of my life.”

The couple seems to have gotten the hang of their new routine this week as they enjoyed a romantic dinner together, celebrating their new normal with baby James.