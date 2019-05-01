‘Amazing Race’ Teams Forced to Dance Their Way to Victory in This Week’s Challenge

The Amazing Race teams are going to have to break out their dancing shoes to make it to the next leg of their journey in this week’s musical episode.

In a clip from Wednesday’s all-new episode of the CBS competition show, it’s revealed that the remaining teams are heading to Vietnam, where their dance skills would be put to the test in front of a demanding judge.

Clad in traditional Vietnamese nón lá rimmed with neon electric lights, it looks like the teams will be challenged to perfect a complicated choreography sequence.

“The teams will dance like no one is watching,” the narrator announces before the camera pans to a stern looking dance instructor. “Except this guy. This guy is totally watching.”

For Becca Droz and Floyd Pierce, the challenge looked like a way for them to get ahead, with Pierce exclaiming, “We love music and dance challenges!”

But as the instructor barks out moves, shutting down teams who haven’t gotten it right, others start to doubt whether they’ll ever get it right, with one competitor heard panting, “I’m exhausted!”

There also appears to be a singing aspect of Wednesday’s episode, with another clip showing the teams struggling to memorize a song in Vietnamese before performing the number in front of a crowd. Which teams will be able to make it past the karaoke and dance challenges, and which will be left in the dust?

But who will prevail?

The Amazing Race airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

