Star-Studded ‘Amazing Race’ Cast Announced

The Amazing Race is gearing up for its 30th season of adventure and drama, with a brand new cast filled with athletes, reality stars and musicians preparing to take on the challenges ahead.

The show, which premieres on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. on CBS, will include a couple from Big Brother, competitive eaters, Billboard-chart toppers, Instagram models and retired NBA all-stars.

Take a look at the star-studded cast and make note of the teams to watch!

Included in the cast:

Cedric Ceballos and Shawn Marion: Retired NBA players (#TeamSlamDunk)

April Gould and Sarah Williams: Goat yoga instructors (#TeamGoatYoga)

Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf: Big Brother season 19 power couple (#TeamBigBrother)

Henry Zhang and Evan Lynyak: Former president of the Yale debate team and the top-ranked female debater in the world 2016, his girlfriend (#TeamYale)

Trevor Wadleigh and Chris Marchant: Billboard chart-topping musicians in the string quartet Well Strung, dating (#TeamWellStrung)

Alexander Rossi and Conor Daly: IndyCar drivers (#TeamIndyCar)

Dessie Mitcheson and Kayla Fitzgerald: Ring girls, Instagram models (#TheRingGirls)

Joey Chestnut and Tim Janus: Competitive eaters (#TeamChomp)

Kristi Leskinen and Jen Hudak: Professional X-Games Skiers (#TeamExtreme)

Lucas Bocanegra and Brittany Austin: Lifeguard lieutenant and ocean rescue lifeguard, his girlfriend (#TeamOceanRescue)

Eric and Daniel Guiffreda: Firefighters, twin brothers (#TheFirefighters)

The Amazing Race will premiere Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. After five weeks, it will move to 9 p.m. ET and will have double episodes on Jan. 24, Feb. 7, Feb. 14 and Feb. 21.

Photo credit: CBS