Star-Studded ‘Amazing Race’ Cast Announced

The Amazing Race is gearing up for its 30th season of adventure and drama, with a brand new cast filled with athletes, reality stars and musicians preparing to take on the challenges ahead.

The show, which premieres on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. on CBS, will include a couple from Big Brother, competitive eaters, Billboard-chart toppers, Instagram models and retired NBA all-stars.

Take a look at the star-studded cast and make note of the teams to watch!

Included in the cast:

  • Cedric Ceballos and Shawn Marion: Retired NBA players (#TeamSlamDunk)
  • April Gould and Sarah Williams: Goat yoga instructors (#TeamGoatYoga)
  • Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf: Big Brother season 19 power couple (#TeamBigBrother)
  • Henry Zhang and Evan Lynyak: Former president of the Yale debate team and the top-ranked female debater in the world 2016, his girlfriend (#TeamYale)
  • Trevor Wadleigh and Chris Marchant: Billboard chart-topping musicians in the string quartet Well Strung, dating (#TeamWellStrung)
  • Alexander Rossi and Conor Daly: IndyCar drivers (#TeamIndyCar)
  • Dessie Mitcheson and Kayla Fitzgerald: Ring girls, Instagram models (#TheRingGirls)
  • Joey Chestnut and Tim Janus: Competitive eaters (#TeamChomp)
  • Kristi Leskinen and Jen Hudak: Professional X-Games Skiers (#TeamExtreme)
  • Lucas Bocanegra and Brittany Austin: Lifeguard lieutenant and ocean rescue lifeguard, his girlfriend (#TeamOceanRescue)
  • Eric and Daniel Guiffreda: Firefighters, twin brothers (#TheFirefighters)

The Amazing Race will premiere Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. After five weeks, it will move to 9 p.m. ET and will have double episodes on Jan. 24, Feb. 7, Feb. 14 and Feb. 21.

Photo credit: CBS

