Star-Studded ‘Amazing Race’ Cast Announced

The Amazing Race is gearing up for its 30th season of adventure and drama, with a brand new cast filled with athletes, reality stars and musicians preparing to take on the challenges ahead.
The show, which premieres on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. on CBS, will include a couple from Big Brother, competitive eaters, Billboard-chart toppers, Instagram models and retired NBA all-stars.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Take a look at the star-studded cast and make note of the teams to watch!
Included in the cast:
- Cedric Ceballos and Shawn Marion: Retired NBA players (#TeamSlamDunk)
- April Gould and Sarah Williams: Goat yoga instructors (#TeamGoatYoga)
- Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf: Big Brother season 19 power couple (#TeamBigBrother)
- Henry Zhang and Evan Lynyak: Former president of the Yale debate team and the top-ranked female debater in the world 2016, his girlfriend (#TeamYale)
- Trevor Wadleigh and Chris Marchant: Billboard chart-topping musicians in the string quartet Well Strung, dating (#TeamWellStrung)
- Alexander Rossi and Conor Daly: IndyCar drivers (#TeamIndyCar)
- Dessie Mitcheson and Kayla Fitzgerald: Ring girls, Instagram models (#TheRingGirls)
- Joey Chestnut and Tim Janus: Competitive eaters (#TeamChomp)
- Kristi Leskinen and Jen Hudak: Professional X-Games Skiers (#TeamExtreme)
- Lucas Bocanegra and Brittany Austin: Lifeguard lieutenant and ocean rescue lifeguard, his girlfriend (#TeamOceanRescue)
- Eric and Daniel Guiffreda: Firefighters, twin brothers (#TheFirefighters)
The Amazing Race will premiere Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. After five weeks, it will move to 9 p.m. ET and will have double episodes on Jan. 24, Feb. 7, Feb. 14 and Feb. 21.
Photo credit: CBS