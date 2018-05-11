Alicia Keys Will Not Return as Coach for ‘The Voice’ Season 15

Alicia Keys will not be returning for the next season of The Voice.

The iconic singer served as a coach for seasons 11, 12 and 14, but will not be returning for season 15, Variety reported Thursday.

Instead, Jennifer Hudson, who served as a coach in season 13, will return in her place. The newest coach to the series, Kelly Clarkson, will also be returning next season.

The two will be competing against Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine and country music star Blake Shelton in Season 15.

“We are so excited to welcome back Kelly and Jennifer, two dynamic forces who bring undeniable soul, passion and inspiration as coaches,” Paul Telegdy, president of alternative and reality group at NBC Entertainment told Variety. “They each have a unique understanding of what it’s like to be in the artists’ shoes. Bringing these two voices together with Blake and Adam for season 15 is sure to make this one of our best seasons yet!”

On May 14, Clarkson will continue in her attempt to win her first season as a coach alongside Keys, Levine and Shelton during the semi-finals. The Top 8 artists will perform live in front of their coaches, which will also feature “Special Duet Blends.”

Clarkson may be new to the show, but she’s already formed a rapport with her fellow coaches.

“I’ve known Kelly for about 10 years now,” Shelton told ET Canada prior to this season’s premiere. “We’ve been great friends. Such great friends that she ended up marrying my manager. She is not fun to be in competition with, I can tell you that. It doesn’t make it easier to be Kelly’s friend going into this thing in a competitive nature. She’ll definitely go for the throat.”

He also opened up about what makes the singing show so different from the others out there.

“What makes The Voice special is we actually take time to work with these artists and try to affect change in their ability to be a performer,” explained Shelton.

“I think that we love the fact that the show is about that nurturing process,” added fellow coach Levine. “The coaching is great because we get to actually effectively help. We get to get in there and actually guide [them] to the Promised Land.”

The Voice is a presentation of MGM Television, Talpa Media USA Inc. and Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Chad Hines, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, and Stijn Bakkers.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

