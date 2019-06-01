Alejandro Aranda, ‘American Idol’ Runner-Up, Unveils Summer Tour Dates

American Idol star Alejandro Aranda was unfortunately not victorious, but he is taking his Season 17 runner-up finish in stride. In fact, he has capitalized on his newfound fame and rolled out a slew of tour dates across the U.S.

This summer, beginning July 8, Aranda is setting off on a seven-date tour starting on the east coast in Washington D.C. and ending a little more than a week later in his hometown of Pomona on the other side of the country.

“Little tour I’ll be playing!!” Aranda captioned a tour announcement on Instagram following the finale. “Come out and hear some songs [heart emoticon]”

Here’s where he’ll be performing:

July 8 — Washington D.C. — DC9

July 9 — Brooklyn, New York — Baby’s All Right

July 10 — Boston, Massachusetts — Sonia’s Nightclub

July 11 — Chicago, Illinois — Subterranean

July 13 — San Francisco, California — Swedish American Hall

July 15 — Los Angeles, California — Moroccan Lounge

July 17 — Pomona, California — The Glass House

The singer-songwriter may have lost out in Monday’s finale to Laine Hardy, but made a name for himself all season, playing original songs that even won over judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

Following the finale, Aranda told Hollywood Life he was “definitely” was relieved to not have the pressure of winning the whole season on his shoulders as he moves forward in his music career.

“The whole experience was awesome,” he said. “It means everything that I was able to do my own music and have people like it!”

He even had some encouraging words for Hardy, whom he said would go far in the industry if the self-dubbed “bayou boy” just “keeps being himself.”

“He just has to make tons of music,” Aranda said. “And do everything to be the best that he can be.”

As for Hardy, the 19-year-old told Entertainment Tonight after his big win, “My mind is so overwhelmed right now with so many different emotions. I really need to let it sink in. It hasn’t sunk in yet,” Hardy said. “I’m still processing it but it’s been a crazy night.”

“It goes to show you just don’t give up,” the Louisiana native added. “Never give up, because you never know what’ll happen.”

American Idol Season 18 is expected to return in January 2020.

Photo credit: Allen Berezovsky / Contributor, Getty