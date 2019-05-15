‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Rain Brown Posts New ‘Stay Strong’ Photo With Dog

Alaskan Bush People star Rain Brown is continuing to “stay strong” with the help of the newest member of her family, her new puppy Jakson.

The Discovery Channel star took to Instagram on Wednesday to continue her open discussion with fans about mental health, revealing that when she has a hard time finding love for herself, her new furry friend is always there to lend a helping paw.

“Thank you for loving me when I forget to love myself,” Brown captioned the sweet shot, adding the hashtags “stay strong,” “stay happy,” and “pom mom.”

Brown, the youngest of the Alaskan Bush People siblings, had welcomed her canine companion into the fold back in April, sharing a photo of the pup just after National Puppy Day.

“Sadly I missed national puppy day, but this is Jakson Maine Brown,” she wrote. “I’ve only had him for two days, and this little dude has stolen my heart from top to bottom. I’m so lucky to be your mother, Jakson. I love you with every fiber of my being.”

Although still new to the family, Jackson has already made his mark on Brown’s social media accounts, having already appeared in a number of posts, including one that sparked speculation that the reality TV star was engaged.

The rumors were prompted after Brown took to Instagram to once again gush over her new puppy, though fans were much more eager to zero in on the ring adorning her ring finger.

The dazzling diamond immediately had the comments section of the post buzzing with news of engagement and even possible marriage, despite that Brown is just 16.

“Is that a engagement ring on your finger,” one fan asked.

“Did you get married??” another questioned.

The talk was so rampant that Brown, who had stated in the hasthtags of the post “#notaweddingring,” clarified in the comments section.

“Everyone, I hash tagged not a wedding ring, lolz,” she wrote. “It’s not a wedding ring [laughing out loud].”

The young Discovery Channel star may not be walking down the aisle anytime soon, but that doesn’t mean that she doesn’t have a special someone in her life. Following the loss of her beloved cat Chipmunk Cheeks, Brown welcomed new feline companion PT bardum.