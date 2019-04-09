‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Matt Brown Gives Fans Peek Inside His ‘Wonderful Day’ With New Video

Alaskan Bush People star Matt Brown is enjoying life post-rehab.

The Discovery Channel star took to Instagram on Thursday to give fans a glimpse into his life following his recent stay in a rehab facility for alcohol abuse, revealing that he was enjoying a “wonderful day.”

“Much love! a wonderful day,” Brown captioned the video, which shows him driving through his town in California as he listened to a few relaxing tunes.

View this post on Instagram Much love! a wonderful day 🌞 A post shared by Matt Brown (@mattbrown511) on Apr 3, 2019 at 12:28pm PDT

Brown, the eldest of his Alaskan Bush People siblings, recently completed a six-month stay in rehab and has remained in California, where he continues to seek treatment and additional support as he continues his sobriety journey.

The reality TV star had first revealed in September that he would be seeking treatment following “a year of ups and downs” that followed a previous stint in rehab in 2016, which had been sparked after he “started hanging out with people who drank.”

“I could see myself spiraling,” he said of his initial decision to enter rehab in 2016. “I was more withdrawn. I was slower. Things didn’t excite me the way they used to.”

Brown completed his most recent rehab stay, which consisted of two months of inpatient treatment followed by outpatient treatment, in January, though he has continued to attend support sessions as he remains committed to his sobriety.

“It was his decision to drop everything and go fix what he hadn’t fixed,” his father, Billy Brown, said of his son’s decision to leave Washington and enter treatment. “He’s fighting a hard road. He has for a long time. We just try to let him know that family’s here no matter what.”

As he continues to his journey, Brown oftentimes opens up to fans about his life and frequently thanks them for their continued messages of support.

“I just wanted to thank everybody for your overwhelming support and love and for all the messages,” he said in a video in January. “I just want to tell you that y’all have really made a difference in my life. One of the most important and best things that has happened to me was being able to take you all on adventures with me.”

Much of Brown’s journey, as well as other big events for the Brown family, has been detailed on the most recent season of Alaskan Bush People.