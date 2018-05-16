‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bear Brown Hospitalized After Tree Accident



Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown might call himself the “King of Extreme,” but he recently landed himself in the hospital with his latest stunt.

The Discovery Channel personality shared a photo of his wrist with a hospital bracelet on to Instagram Tuesday, not adding a caption to the cryptic photo.

But an insider told Radar Wednesday that Brown had a nasty run-in with a tree.

“Bear was running outside, as always, and turned his head into a small tree branch,” the source said. The insider added that he “sustained a minor eye injury” and traveled to a hospital in Spokane, Washington for treatment.

He was released on Monday and given an eye patch.

The source confirmed the Brown family member “will be just fine.”

He’s not the only Brown to be hospitalized recently. Brother Noah Brown was rushed to the hospital in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho in April for emergency gallbladder surgery.

A source told Radar at the time, “Noah was in the parking lot at Beyers Market in Tonasket, Washington, on Tuesday and was showing off his scar from having his gall bladder removed. Right in the parking lot!”

“When a fan went to go shake his hand, he apologized for the weak handshake and told him that it was due to the surgery,” they continued.

Mom Ami has also been in and out of the hospital over the last year after she was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer which had put her at only a 3 percent chance or survival last spring. In later 2017, she announced that she had been declared cancer-free after numerous treatments had left her frail at just 77 lbs.

She opened up about the implications of surviving the disease to PEOPLE soon after announcing her recovery.

“I have to go in every three months now for the rest of my life and be scanned to see if it’s back or not. It’s going to be a part of my life forever. But I want to encourage people to enjoy every moment and walk every moment with God because he knows what it’s about. Never give up faith,” Brown said.

She continued: “Just this past week I was thinking back about how very bad I really was. Entering that road was so dark and I was fearful. You hear the words chemo and radiation and you’re staring down that dark road and I want other people to know that it’s petrifying but you need to keep a little light. I hope they can see that I made it through and that gives them hope. It’s very scary but I never gave up hope. You have to stay positive and keep God with you because he really does perform miracles.”

Photo credit: Discovery