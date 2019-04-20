‘Alaskan Bush People’ Siblings Rain and Snowbird Allegedly Feuding

The Brown family from Alaskan Bush People is allegedly in the midst of major tension right now.

According to a Radar Online report, siblings Rain and Snowbird Brown are allegedly butting heads while living at home on the family’s Washington’s homestead. Rain, 16, is apparently waiting out the clock to move away from home, partially because of disagreements with Snowbird, 24.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Rain cannot wait to turn 18 so she can get out of the house,” an alleged “insider” told the outlet. “Although she and Birdie tolerate each other, they do not always see eye-to-eye on things and could not be any more different.”

That same source then went a bit deeper with accusations, saying that the rift stems from patriarch Billy’s past efforts to bring the family fame have led to “a wedge.”

“Billy and Ami are starting to realize that it is their own fault that their family is so divided,” the source said. “Billy put his desire for fame before his family when they were living in Alaska, and it has driven a wedge in between them. It’s so sad, but it is his own doing.”

The family hasn’t responded to the accusations of a feud developing. However, Rain has been more than open about personal issues as of late, including her battle with depression. In a recent message she thanked her family for all they’ve done for her as she’s gotten through the thick of it.

“Life is about purpose. Change. Chance. Love. Hard work. And most of all, God. I’m so grateful that I get to spend my life with my incredible family in the bush of a beautiful state,” rain wrote. “I never thought I would feel like I do now again. I thought my happiness was over, little did I know it was only beginning. With a full heart and tears in my eyes, I want to say, Thank you. thank you For allowing me to thrive and be myself, and most of all thank you for supporting my family’s hard work all these years. I can’t wait to share more of our lives with you. Here’s to freedom lovely’s, cheers.”