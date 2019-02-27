‘Alaskan Bush People’ Share First Video of Noah Brown and Rhain’s First Child

Alaskan Bush People‘s newest cast member is getting his start on the camera early, with the popular Discovery reality show revealing the first video of Noah Brown and wife Rhain’s newborn son.

In a video posted to the Discovery series’ Twitter account on Wednesday, the couple, who welcomed son Elijah Connor Brown on Tuesday, Jan. 26, formally introduce the newest member of the pack to fans.

“Meet the newest member of the Brown pack! We think you’ll love the name,” the official account tweeted.

“Hi everyone! I’d like to introduce you to the newest member of the pack,” Brown said in the 40-second-long clip. “After an 18-hour labor, we finally have him. So without further ado, this is…”

“This is Elijah Connor, everyone,” Rhain made the official introduction. “Coming in 7 lbs., 5 oz., and measured 20 inches long. We have a perfectly healthy baby boy.”

“Rhain did such an amazing job,” Brown praised his wife. “You don’t realize how much respect women really deserve until you witness something like this. I love you so much.”

News of the couple’s newly expanded family was met with a round of applause from fans, who eagerly congratulated the couple and welcomed Elijah into the pack.

“I congratulate you heartily on the birth of your son!” one fan wrote. “I am very happy for you! I wish your little family all the best and God’s blessing!”

“Awe!!! Congratulations you two!!!” another wrote. “Beautiful baby just beat. You sure look like a proud Papa.”

The couple formally announced the birth of Elijah on Wednesday, sharing in a statement to PEOPLE that they had welcomed a “happy, healthy, and just perfect” baby boy, who not only marked the first child for the newlyweds, but also the first grandchildren for Brown family matriarch and patriarch Ami and Billy Brown.

“Rhain and I are thrilled to announce the arrival of our son Elijah Connor Brown. Mom and son are healthy and happy — he’s already working on his howl!” Brown told the outlet. “Rhain is a wonderful mother already, I am truly in awe of her and we are both very grateful and excited to welcome him to our family.”

Baby Elijah’s birth came just five months after Brown and Rhain said their “I do” in an intimate ceremony in Idaho after having initially met in Hoonah, Alaska in 2016 while Rhain was traveling. The couple had revealed that they were expecting their first child together in November.

Fans can catch up on Brown and Rhain’s adventures as new parents and all other things Alaskan Bush People when the series returns to Discovery for its Season 9 premiere on Sunday, March 3 at 10 p.m. ET.