'Alaskan Bush People': Rain Brown Reveals New Financial Venture

Alaskan Bush People star Rain Brown has revealed she's taken on a brand new venture that is certain to thrill fans and bring in some dough for the young bushwoman. On Instagram, Brown shared that she the latest to have joined Cameo. The app has grown to be popular these days as it puts fans in touch with their favorite celebrities with the offer of an opportunity to purchase personalized greeting videos.

"Hey everyone! I'm now on cameo! I love interacting with all of you and I figured this would be a good way to get to personally say hello," Brown wrote in her post, alongside a screenshot of her Cameo profile. She also added hashtags for Cameo, stay strong, stay happy, Alaskan Bush People, Hero of Kirrkwell, and Rain Brown. In response to Brown's big news, her brother Bear commented, "Awesome sis! It is a really great way to reach out to anyone who's a fan of the show, with a special video created just for them!!!"

In a follow-up post, Brown shared a selfie and explained, "Cameo is finally up and running sorry for hassle! I made my price the lowest it could be because it's absolutely not about the money to me, it's about a platform that allows me to better connect with y'all guys, hopefully this can be a very fun experience for all of us, like everything there will be some rules, keep everything PG. no cursing. No questions. Link in bio See you over on cameo!"

Some Alaskan Bush People fans have had trouble understanding why Brown started a Cameo, with one person commenting, "If it's not for $$$, then do it for free." Others have shown support for the Reality TV star however, with one person writing, "What a lovely thing to do! Always happy to support such a great family. I love Cameo and might treat myself once things settle.." The user later added that "it always brightens my day to see people being kind to one another, and this is a great example of that. Seems the world is a very angry place these days, so I'm always grateful to those who want to use their energy to make things brighter."

One final fan came to Brown's defense by writing, "Wow people so much hatred!! No wonder she is upset about Cameo. Like others said, educate yourself on what an IG Cameo is all about. Those of you that expect a conversation or Q&A aren't going to get it. Do they make money on it? Of course they do!! That's it's purpose. If all of you were famous you'd do the same thing. This is their job, to entertain people should they choose to do so. Your lucky she's allowing Cameo's in the first place."

The added, "Stop ragging on this poor girls, life is hard enough for all of us. To make other people miserable is pathetic. This is why our world is so bad, too much hatred for each other. Don't follow her or pay for a Cameo if all your out to do is hurt her. Don't be jealous of her or her life. To be in her shoes is nothing I would wish on anyone."