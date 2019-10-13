‘Alaskan Bush People’: Noah Brown Gives Surprising Weight Loss Update After 30-Day Challenge

Alaskan Bush People star Noah Brown has had an eventful year. Not only did the reality star welcome a baby boy with wife Rhain back in February, the couple decided to undertake a 30-day weight loss challenge.

The pair abstained from “drinking anything with calories in it” and took steps to lead healthier lives following the birth of Elijah. They’ve shared plenty of updates on their cute young one, making fans swoon, but we finally got an update on the results of their weight loss.

“Today is the end of our 30 days without drinking anything with calories in it. Thank you all for your support and encouragement. And now for our results,” Brown wrote in the caption of the post featuring two lions. Rhain lost 6 pounds. And I lost 2 pounds. Not bad for a month-long experiment. A small change over a month can lead to a big change by the end of the year.”

The photo doesn’t give us a glimpse at the couple but their profile hints that they’d rather keep the attention on their son. And their weight loss is not bad for just a one-month exercise.

The birth of Elijah and the ongoing health issues with Brown’s parents had to weigh heavy on the decision to start trimming weight and focusing on healthier living. Alaskan Bush People patriarch Billy Brown has been battling an unknown illness for months according to The Blast, forcing him to stay in the hospital in recent months. This follows mother Ami Brown‘s recovery from cancer treatments and brother Matt Brown’s struggles with addiction.

These struggles are enough to test any family or force a change. Noah Brown and wife Rhain had been estranged according to several reports, living apart from the rest of the Brown clan in Colorado. But since March 2019, the relationship between Noah and his family has been repaired.

“We are living in Colorado for a little while because we just wanted to take some time away to be with our son and didn’t want the family to have to deal with the baby crying and such,” Brown told Radar Online at the time. This followed reports of a fight between Snowbird Brown and Rhain. There were also claims that Billy and Ami Brown were being “overbearing” to the couple after the birth of their son.

That all seems to be in the past now and both are leading a happy life with family intact. Brown even added a new member to his family recently in the form of a pup named Freya.

“And now without further ado, I give you…..Freya, she is a Belgian sheepdog also referred to as a Groenendael. She was two and a half months old when we got her and we have had her about two weeks now,” Brown explained in an Instagram post at the time. “Elijah and Freya are fast friends and she adores Rhain (but who doesn’t) More pictures to come later.”

Times couldn’t be happier for the Alaskan Bush People family.