‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Matt Brown Spent Christmas Alone After Leaving Rehab

Alaskan Bush People star Matt Brown spent Christmas alone in the California desert, according to Radar Online. The Discovery Channel personality reportedly has not had contact with any of his reality TV family member for several weeks.

The news outlet reports that a photo surfaced showing the 36-year-old in Mountain Center, California near Palm Springs.

“Matt has not returned home to his family since he left for the desert almost one month ago!” the source said. “Matt was not with his family for Christmas and all that they really now is that he is somewhere in the desert.”

Radar reports that the rest of the Brown family was worried after seeing a different photo of Brown from Palm Springs last week in which he posed with a fan and appeared “dazed.”

The Browns previously announced that Matt Brown voluntarily checked into a 30-day rehabilitation program for the second time for substance abuse. His journey will reportedly be shown on season 9 of Alaskan Bush People, which is expected sometime in 2019.

Brown reportedly left the rehab facility in late October, although sources said earlier this month that his family was concerned he did not recite all the help and resources he needed to fight his addiction. The family was reportedly encouraging their son to work with a sober coach, but he refused to do so.

“Matt doesn’t really want to have a sober coach anymore, but his father is insistent on it,” a source told Radar at the time. “He thinks that going to meetings and working with a therapist is enough. But his family wants him to have someone there with him 24/7 to make sure he stays clean.”

Brown first went to rehab for substance abuse in 2016 after his family’s boat broke down and he started spending time in the nearby city of Juneau, Alaska. He said he made the decision to re-enter rehab after a “series of ups and downs.”

“I struggle with substance abuse, and after a year of ups and downs, I decided to return to treatment,” he said in a statement released by PEOPLE at the time. “I’m really grateful for everyone’s support and hope to have my life back on track soon.”