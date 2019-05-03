‘Alaskan Bush People’: Matt Brown Reportedly Quits Show After Fight With Dad Billy

Alaskan Bush People star Matt Brown is reportedly done with the Discovery reality show after a nasty fight with dad Billy Brown, Radar Online reported Thursday.

The oldest Brown son was absent from most of Season 9 after revealing he was seeking help in rehab for his ongoing battle with alcohol abuse, but a source told the publication that he won’t be back anytime soon, planning to stay in California.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After leaving rehab, Matt reportedly made his way to Southern California, from where his social media followers have been getting updates from what looks like a happy and healthy new lifestyle.

However, the source told Radar that while dad Billy insisted Matt get help in order to ensure the future of the show, the Brown patriarch has not lived up to his word when it comes to allowing his son in on the show.

“Billy knows how much Matt needed to work and relied on the family’s show for income, just as the rest of his siblings did, and Billy still cut him out,” the source told Radar.

With that conflict at the forefront of his mind, the 36-year-old is reportedly taking a break from his father, as well as the rest of his family who appear on the show.

“Matt wants nothing to do with his dad and is feels like they are all brainwashed by him,” the source added. “It is really sad because Matt is doing well, finally, which is all that Billy says he wanted from him. …What’s even worse is that Matt’s brothers and sisters are siding with Billy because they are all just as money hungry as their dad.”

The Brown family announced Matt would be leaving the show to be treated in rehab in September 2018.

“I struggle with substance abuse, and after a year of ups and downs, I decided to return to treatment,” Matt, who first entered rehab in 2016 for alcohol abuse, told PEOPLE at the time. “I’m really grateful for everyone’s support and hope to have my life back on track soon.”

Bill added that while the family would miss “him terribly, but we’d rather lose him from home for a little while than lose him forever. We just want him to do what he needs to do to get better.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Matt Brown