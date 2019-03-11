‘Alaskan Bush People’ Son Gabe Brown Was ‘Super Nervous’ for First Date With His Now-Wife

Gabe Brown may be more than comfortable braving the wilderness of Alaska, but the Alaskan Bush People son was pretty overwhelmed leading up to his first date with now-wife Raquell Pantilla.

In Sunday’s all-new episode of the hit Discovery show, while the rest of the Browns prepared for a family buffalo hunt, Gabe was preparing to show his girlfriend the little slice of the Pacific Northwest his family calls home for the first time.

“When we were in California, [little sister] Rain made a friend, and then I kind of made that same friend, and now we’re kind of more than friends,” Gabe told the camera of Raquell. “We’re kind of dating and it’s really cool.”

While he and his new lady had talked “a lot,” Gabe was nervous taking their romance up from a “pen pal” level.

“Now it’s time to take that relationship and take the next step and do a proper date on the mountain,” he explained, adding, “I can stare down 13-ft. grizzly bears and not think much of it, but when it comes to dating, I get super nervous. Fingers crossed, a couple prayers in to the big guy — I hope this goes well.”

Despite sister Rain expressing worry that her brother was a little “unkempt” for a first date, Gabe managed to put his best foot forward on the date, despite coming down with some kind of sickness while on the family’s buffalo hunt that caused him to sit out.

Clearly Pantilla was impressed. On Jan. 14, 2019, the two officially married, according to documents obtained by Radar Online from the Clerk of Courts in Okanogan County, Washington.

“Rose really gets along well with Billy and Ami, and they have already accepted her into the family,” a source close to the Brown family told the outlet.

He’s not the only Brown brother to take a major relationship step recently. Last season, Alaskan Bush People fans watched as Noah Brown wed Rhain Alisha in a stunning ceremony, and in the season premiere, the two announced they were expecting their first child.

“Noah brings great joy to my heart,” mom Ami Brown said. “It’s amazing that the youngest of five boys, he was the first to get married and the first to have a child. It’s very wonderful.”

On Feb. 26, the couple welcomed son Elijah Connor Brown, who weighed in at 7 lbs., 5 oz., and measured 20 inches long.

Alaskan Bush People airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on Discovery.

Photo credit: Instagram/Gabe Brown