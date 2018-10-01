‘Alaskan Bush People’ Family Learns Results of Ami Brown’s Cancer Testing

The Alaskan Bush People family could breathe a sigh of relief after learning the results of mom Ami Brown’s important cancer tests in Sunday’s season finale of the Discovery show.

After Ami, husband Billy Brown and son Bear left their family behind midway through this season of the hit reality show to undergo testing in Los Angeles, the rest of the Browns have been waiting on tenterhooks for the possibly devastating news.

“Mom, Dad and Bear got back and I think there’s a lot of emotions in the air,” Gabe told the camera. “Best case scenario, everything’s OK, but I feel like I’m at the waiting room of the doctor’s office again.”

So when the trio returned to their Washington homestead, everyone hung on Billy’s every word as he explained the results of the testing.

“We finally got all the results in,” he said. “It went good. Hadn’t grown. Not even enough to biopsy.”

He continued to the cameras of her cancer, “It’s still there for sure, but it’s so small they can’t even test it.”

The family was overwhelmed with happiness to hear the good news, all coming together to hug their mother and celebrate the regrowth of her hair.

Ami was first diagnosed with Stage IV lung cancer in 2017 in a shocking twist that left her family devastated. She was given only a 3 percent chance of survival at first, but after numerous chemotherapy and radiation treatments, the 54-year-old was declared to be “cancer-free.”

Still, the treatments left her incredibly weak and frail, and there was a chance that the cancer could return, which is what the testing she was undergoing was designed to measure.

This understandably caused her children to worry, with daughters Snowbird and Rain getting emotional talking about their mother’s impact during Sunday’s finale prior to the results being revealed.

“Mom is who we turn to. Mom is always the person who’s like, the shining light. She’s the ultimate mother,” Bird said.”She’s taught me that it’s OK to be who you are, and you don’t have to change for anybody or to be better, that you are perfect the way you are.”

Rain added, “She’s always happy; she’s always sweet and kind and generous and courageous. She is the closest thing to an angel that I will ever meet.”

