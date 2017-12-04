‘Alaskan Bush People’ Daughter Slammed For Parents’ Birthday Tribute

The youngest Alaskan Bush People family member’s birthday wish to her mom and dad is striking some fans as insincere.

“Happy birthday to the amazing man that has put up with this mess (and six others) for so many years, I hope your day has been wonderful daddy!” Rain Brown captioned the shot of herself. “And I’d like to wish a late birthday to his beautiful wife and my adorable mommy [kiss emojij] trust me I don’t know how you dealt with us and still wanted to have more kids haha, I hope I’m even half as good of a parent as y’all are, LOVE YOU MOMMY AND DADDY!”

Dad Billy Brown turned 65 on Sunday, while mom Ami Brown turned 53 in August.

The sentiment was there, but some fans questioned the execution of pairing parental well-wishes with a picture of yourself.

“Happy bday to your dad but you post a pic of yourself lol. Okay…” one person commented.

“So why a pic of you and not your dad if it’s his birthday?” another added.

Others defended the 15-year-old, saying fans can’t understand family dynamics from simply watching the show.

“I think it’s totally appropriate for you to post a pic of yourself,” one person wrote. “After all you are the one sending Birthday wishes to your folks….Nobody needs to question how you communicate with Your loved ones! Anyway. Happy Birthday Billy!!”

The Discovery Channel family has been going through a tough time recently, discovering that mom Ami has stage 4 lung cancer in June 2016.

At the end of October, Rain revealed Ami was set to undergo a second round of chemotherapy treatment. However, it was reportedly put on hold because her weight had gotten too low for the treatments and the side effects were too harsh. The pause in treatment is temporary, but an exact treatment time frame has not been disclosed.

“She is now going through her second round of chemo,” Rain wrote at the time. “Sadly I can’t say how she is doing just yet, but we are all hopeful and faithful. Thank you all so much for your support and love in this harsh time.”