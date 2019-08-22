‘Alaskan Bush People’: Brown Brothers Gabe and Noah Unite for ‘Bro Time’ Selfie

Gabe and Noah Brown teamed up for a brotherly love photo to push out on Instagram, and needless to say, fans loved it.

View this post on Instagram Bro time is yo time lol #brotime A post shared by Gabrielsbrown (@gabrielstarbuckbrown11) on Aug 16, 2019 at 6:16pm PDT

One fan wrote, “But that’s a great photo of you and Noah! Nice to see you both! Send you and Raquell and all your family many greetings and wish you nice and blessed weekend.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Someone else commented on how pleasant the photo was, writing, “That’s a really fab photo of you and Noah,” while another fan shared, “Nothing better than two brothers getting along! you guys are awesome.”

The brother’s are nothing but love not only in the photo but in Alaskan Bush People’s newest season as well. The siblings — along with the rest of the family — are both in a race to finish their list of to-do’s before winter hits. While Brown is rushing to get his home put together so that he and his girlfriend Raquell Rose — now wife — can move out of the barn and into a home. On the other hand, Noah is trying his best to get all the house chores done, all while piecing together items he and his wife Rhain will need for their expecting baby.

Brown and his wife married each other back in January, but decided to go for round two and wed again, this time, inviting fans for an inside look.

“Gabe is the most loving, kind and funny guy I know — he makes me laugh every day,” Rose said of her husband during their ceremony. “I’m so excited to start our lives together and thankful for the support of our friends and family and to God for bringing us together.”

The pair recently announced they were expecting their first child together by sharing their first ultrasound photo just hours after announcing the exciting news.

“We’re so thrilled to share we’re expecting a new addition to our family this November,” the couple said in an interview with PEOPLE. “God has blessed us in so many ways and we can’t wait to meet our little one this fall.”

Rian, Brown’s younger sister shared her excitement as well.

“Gabe and Raquell are both adventurous, kind souls and I know they will be amazing parents.”

The first to bring grandchildren to Billy and Ami Brown was Noah and Rhain. They welcomed their first child together back in February.