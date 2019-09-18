‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Billy Brown ‘Doing Better,’ According to Son Bear

Alaskan Bush People patriarch Billy Brown is improving amid “major medical issues,” son Bear Brown revealed on Instagram, sharing how the Discovery personality has had a very special helper when it comes to raising his spirits — 6-month-old grandson Elijah! Bear took to the social media platform with the update Tuesday, posting a photo of Billy lying down on a couch and playing with son Noah and daughter-in-law Rhain Alisha’s firstborn.

“Doing better!” Bear captioned the photo. “With the best kind of medicine! A Grandbaby!!!”

It’s unclear what kind of health problems Billy is having, but Sunday, Bear revealed he was recovering from surgery related to the situation.

“My dad’s still having some major medical issues, in fact he got out of surgery just the other day,” he said on a video, adding that he and part of the family are remaining “in town” as they await the results of tests.

Billy will have plenty more grandchildren to help with his recovery soon enough, with Bear’s ex-fiancée Raiven Adams announcing last week that they were expecting a child together following their split.

“Quickly after deciding friendship was best for us!” she wrote on Instagram alongside a snap of a positive pregnancy test and a onesie. “We found out we had a little surprise coming our way. After a quick engagement because we felt that was the right thing to do. We talked about things, and ultimately decided being co parents was best for us as well as our baby.”

“We are super excited, and surprised to announce this especially due to current events,” she continued. “We are excited to co-parent as friends, and do our best to be the best we can be. We can’t wait to find out the gender! being in the earlier stages means a lot of sick and sleepless nights. Thats okay because you are for sure worth it!”

Billy’s son Gabe Brown and his wife Raquell will also be adding to the Wolfpack, announcing in July that they were expecting their first child together come November.

“We’re so thrilled to share we’re expecting a new addition to our family this November,” the couple told PEOPLE in a joint statement. “God has blessed us in so many ways and we can’t wait to meet our little one this fall.”

Alaskan Bush People airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery.

Photo credit: Discovery