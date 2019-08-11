‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bear Brown’s Girlfriend Raiven Adams Announces She’s ‘Pansexual and Proud’

Raiven Adams, the girlfriend of Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown, revealed on Instagram Tuesday that she is pansexual. The 21-year-old decided to speak out after fans learned she previously dated a woman. In her personal essay, Adams pleaded with fans to leave her ex-girlfriend alone.

“The moment I’ve been dreading…. It’s been brought to my attention, the social media stalkers of my new found life. Have found my ex who was a female, I have fought for my peace of mind in my sexuality, and in my life,” Adams wrote, alongside a meme reading “Love Wins.” “I’m proud of myself for loving myself, in every aspect of life. Come for me about my overalls, Come for me about my teeth, my height whatever you want. but I ask you please let my sexuality be… let my ex be don’t stir a pot that doesn’t belong to you. Let her be she doesn’t deserve the drama.”

Adams said the two broke up because they got together at a “young age” and decided they were not ready for a relationship. She said they broke up almost three years ago.

“I am with Bear! I am happy and he is what I want every day of my life,” Adams continued. “My past is my past judge me for whatever you want, But don’t do it like this.”

She then included a quote from actress Bella Thorne, who is also pansexual.

“Somebody explained to me really thoroughly what that is. You like beings. You like what you like,” the quote reads. “Doesn’t have to be a girl or a guy or a he or she or they or this or that. It’s literally you like personality. You just like a being.”

At the very end, Adams included the hashtags “love is love,” “equality,” “stand tall” and “pansexual and proud.”

Many of Adams’ followers voiced their support and found it unfortunate that people tried to dig into her past.

“It is unfortunate that people have to dig around in your past! Hold your head high. You know who you are and Bear knows who you are,” one person wrote.

“Damn why cant ppl leave you guys be. I’m so sorry they are being a–holes,” another fan added.

“Ignore people like that it’s nobody’s concern but your own You and Bear are happy don’t let the hatter’s bother either of you they will always be searching for trash to spread don’t give in to their foolishness just be happy,” another fan wrote.

Brown and Adams met at his bother Noah Brown’s wedding to Rhain last year. Adams’ mother was the photographer for the wedding and Adams was there to help.

“I would definitely say what I like most about Raiven would simply be Raiven herself,” Brown told PEOPLE late last month. “She is truly the full package. She is like, beauty in every sense of the word, inside and out. And she is the most awesome and extreme woman I’ve ever met! I adore her, honestly.”

“The thing I like most about Bear is his ability to love unconditionally and how he lives his life to ensure other people’s happiness,” Adams added.

On July 24, the Browns all appeared on Adams’ Instagram page.

“I can’t express how much you all mean to me already you are all such a blessing in your own ways and I am so very happy to have you all in my life,” Adams wrote in the caption.

Alaskan Bush People airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel.

