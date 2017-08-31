Fans Are Dying to Know Where ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Regular Bam Bam Brown Is

Alaskan Bush People fans have been missing one of the Brown family sons, Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown,” lately, especially as matriarch Ami Brown battles cancer.

Bam Bam left the show to pursue his own path with girlfriend Allison Kagan, a former Alaskan Bush People producer. Now details have surfaced about Bam Bam’s current whereabouts.

The couple have apparently settled in Charleston, South Carolina, for the time being. They have purchased an old barge called the Osprey, presumably to live on.

“Josh and Allison first came to look at the boat in November,” a source told Radar. “He told the owner that he was in the production business.”

Apparently they remarked that they wouldn’t be around South Carolina very long. They intend to sail the boat to the Bahamas with restoration plans in mind.

“He told the owner he was going to the Bahamas to restore the boat,” the source said. “When Josh looked at it, the boat had been partially gutted, and they moved it to the harbor.”

The source added, “Bam Bam did not strike anyone as the type of person who even knows how to restore a boat.”

This is somewhat controversial news. Ami’s diagnosis is not looking good, and Bam Bam setting off for another country just doesn’t seem like good timing.

