‘Alaskan Bush People’: Ami’s Second Round of Chemo Reportedly Put on Hold

Alaskan Bush People matriarch Ami Brown has been undergoing a second round of chemotherapy, but that treatment has reportedly been put on hold.

The reports comes via Inquisitr, who cite posts from “Alaskan Bush People Exposed,” a Facebook page that frequently posts insider information about the show and its family members.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ami’s weight has allegedly gotten too low for the lung cancer treatments and the side affects are reportedly rough for her to manage right now. The pause in treatment is brief, but an exact time frame was not given.

Up Next: Rain Brown Clears up Speculation She Wants to Leave ‘Alaskan Bush People’

She has been treated in California for her condition, but the family is said to be using the break to travel out to Colorado. The family has been spotted at numerous spots across the western U.S. leading into Colorado.

Numerous fans have been posting photos of with the family on social media, and daughter Rain Brown posted a photo with an elk statue said to be in Colorado.

See some of the posts below.

I am surprised every day at the people I meet in Sanders. Mr. Brown was super cool and thanks to Bird for taking the picture. #alaskanbushpeople #puercovalleyfire #Sandersaz A post shared by Cliff Snyder (@snyder.cliff) on Oct 25, 2017 at 7:09pm PDT

I am surprised every day at the people I meet in Sanders. Mr. Brown was super cool and thanks to Bird for taking the picture. #alaskanbushpeople #puercovalleyfire #Sandersaz A post shared by Cliff Snyder (@snyder.cliff) on Oct 25, 2017 at 7:09pm PDT