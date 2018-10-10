ABC Not Airing ‘Dancing With the Stars’ on Tuesday Night

Dancing With the Stars will not air an episode Tuesday night, making room for the live telecast of the 2018 American Music Awards.

The beloved ABC reality competition series will be airing Mondays only for the rest of the season, as next weeks marks the premieres and returns of the network’s comedy slate and new drama series The Rookie.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Dancing With the Stars is well under way on its 27th season, which saw its first perfect score of the season going to Fuller House actor Juan Pablo Di Pace and partner Cheryl Burke.

Len Goodman was left speechless. “I could talk about so many elements of this dance, but sometimes for a dance… you don’t need words,” he said as he stood up and applauded.

Bruno Tonioli called it “one of the best sambas I have ever seen” after 27 seasons on the show.

“My three favorite male performers in the history of Dancing With The Stars – Emmett Smith, Gilles Marini, Mario Lopez – you are the son of all of them together,” Carrie Ann Inaba told the actor. “That samba was off the charts!”

The second night of the reality competition series is replaced this week by the American Music Awards, which will see performances by Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Shawn Mendes, Jennifer Lopez and Camila Cabello.

Country music star Carrie Underwood is also expected to perform during the telecast, set to play her song “Spinning Bottles” from her new No. 1 album, Cry Pretty.

Mariah Carey is also expected to grace the AMAs stage with her new single, “With You” for the first time on television. Other expected performers include Twenty One Pilots and Ella Mai.

This will not be the only time Dancing With the Stars is booted from its Tuesday night slot.

ABC is expected to premiere new Roseanne spinoff, The Conners, Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. The premiere of the much talked about spinoff — which will finally reveal how Roseanne Barr was written off the show following her racist tweet — will be followed by the series premiere of The Kids Are Alright. The network will then see the season premieres of comedies black-ish and Splitting Up Together.

The Rookie — which brings Nathan Fillion back to ABC — is expected to premiere Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET.

The American Music Awards will air live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC, and will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Dancing With the Stars returns Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.