Abby Lee Miller Shows off Weight Loss in Photo from Prison

Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller showed off her weight loss in a snapshot shared to Instagram, after six months in prison for bankruptcy fraud.

On Friday, Entertainment Tonight reported that Miller lost 100 pounds while at the Federal Correctional Complex in Victorville, California. She was originally sentenced to a year and one day behind bars after pleading guilty, but will be released early on Feb. 20.

However, on Sunday, the 51-year-old Miller wrote on Instagram that she does not have a release date, but the photo does confirm ET‘s report of how she lost weight while behind bars. The image also features Miller with her Dance Moms crew as confirmed via a tweet.

“Sometimes in life you make mistakes, I trusted the wrong people and didn’t pay any attention to things I should of,” Miller wrote. “I’m more than sorry for the mistakes I have made.”

She continued, “My world flipped upside down when I had to enter prison. I did so with grace, the stories you read about me been a princess are untrue. I have made friends with both inmates and staff, I’ve tried to better myself, participated in anything offered to me and I am a better person for this experience.”

As for the ET report of a release date, she said it is “not entirely correct.”

“However, I am feeling hopeful but no dates have been confirmed at this time,” she wrote. “I am feeling great and ready to turn over a new leaf thank you so much to everyone for your support especially my nearest and dearest I love you all.”

Before she entered prison, she had gastric bypass surgery, which reduced her stomach by 80 percent.

“I think this is the right time,” Miller told ET in April 2017. “People are saying, ‘But your sentencing is coming up in a couple weeks!’ And that is true, and I’m really nervous about that — more than the surgery — but there’s no right time.”

In 2015, Miller was indicted for bankruptcy fraud. She pleaded guilty in June 2016. Last year, she was sentenced to a year and one day in prison, plus two years of probation. She started her sentence in July 2017.

Miller gained fame for Dance Moms, a Lifetime reality series that followed her Abby Lee Dance Company students. The series ran seven seasons.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Abby Lee Miller