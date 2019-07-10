Abby Lee Miller Suffers Tough Tumble From Wheelchair: ‘I’ve Fallen and I Can’t Get Up’

Abby Lee Miller took a scary tumble at the airport. The Dance Moms personality is recovering after she fell at the Pittsburgh airport leaving her feeling humiliated. While she was traveling Sunday, Miller said she fell out of her wheelchair shortly after her plane arrived at the American Airlines gate at Pittsburgh International Airport.

She took to Instagram to slam the staff of the airline for not handling the incident properly and also praised airport escorts, as well as “hot firemen” for helping her get up after falling.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Help! ‘I’ve fallen and I can’t get up’ isn’t that the truth?” Miller begun her lengthy caption, along with a photo of herself on the floor after the fall.

“Let’s just say my transfer from the Isle Chair to my own chair didn’t go so well!” She added. “The move should’ve happened on the bridge like usual and not in front of a hundred ppl waiting to board, I shouldn’t have had to ask for someone to call the paramedics and maybe the @americanair Gate Mgr should’ve at the very least asked if I was ok?”

“Thank you to all the Pgh international Airport Escorts that were so very kind & the hot firemen who swiftly got me on my feet, into my chair & on my way!!!” she ended her post.

Fans of the reality star took to the comments section of the heartbreaking post to express sympathy for her situation.

“This breaks my heart… hoping you are OK Miss Abby! [crying emoji] Love you so much!” one user commented.

“‘m so sorry that happened to you! I hope you are OK!” Another user wrote.

“Oh no!!!! I’m so sorry. I hope you’re ok. Miss and love you,” a third fan commented.

After reading the supportive messages, Miller noted she was still feeling some pain from the incident.

“Thank you all for asking – I’m stiff and my body aches,” she explained, before adding that her “right hip & knee [are] banged up” and her “Right shoulder is sore.”

American Airline spokesperson Andrew Trull spoke about the incident in a statement with PEOPLE, issuing an apology and revealing she would be getting a full refund.

“We are concerned by the issues raised by Ms. Miller regarding her recent experience at Pittsburgh International Airport and are working with our contracted special assistance vendor to review the incident,” Trull said. “We have been in touch with Ms. Miller to apologize and are providing her a full refund as a result of her experience.”