Abby Lee Miller Files Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit Against Hotel

Abby Lee Miller is suing the Hampton Inn & Suites after an incident in August 2020 in which the Dance Moms star claims the bathroom door fell on her in her hotel room, trapping her while she screamed for help. Miller, who uses a wheelchair periodically following her 2018 lymphoma diagnosis, alleges in court documents obtained by TMZ that she was staying at a Hampton Inn & Suites in Santa Monica when a 300-lb. door nearly crushed her as she attempted to wheel herself out of her room’s bathroom.

In the suit, Miller claims she was leaving the bathroom when the back wheel of her wheelchair got stuck under the sliding bathroom door, and when she attempted to free herself, the massive door fell down on her, pinning her in her wheelchair and trapping her for six to 12 minutes. Miller alleges she had to scream for help until two hotel staff members came to help her.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After she was freed, the reality personality says she was then taken via ambulance to the hospital, where she was treated for injuries to her head and shoulder, which she says she is still managing in physical therapy to this day. In the suit, Miller accuses the hotel chain of not being handicap accessible, also noting that during her stay at the hotel between March and October 2020, she found the hotel’s laundry room was not wheelchair friendly, the halls were often blocked by carts used by housekeeping and that other doors in the hotel were unable to be opened from her position.

Miller is suing the hotel chain for negligence, emotional distress, unlawful discrimination, discrimination against individuals with disabilities and false imprisonment. She is seeking at least $8.5 million in damages. In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, Miller’s attorney said they were unable to comment about ongoing litigation, but added that “Abby Lee Miller is committed to using her public platform to bring attention to the multitude of indignities suffered by the failure of corporations to provide the same accessibility and services availed to the non-disabled community.” They continued, “It’s 2022, these lawsuits should be a relic of the past.Architectural barriers against the disabled community is a humiliation that no one should suffer.”