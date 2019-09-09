‘A Very Brady Renovation’: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

The time is almost here to blast into the past with some of HGTV‘s biggest stars and celebrate the legacy of The Brady Bunch as A Very Brady Renovation chronicles restoring one of the most iconic homes in pop culture history to all its 1970s glory! All the excitement kicks off Monday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV, and there are a number of ways to get in on the groovy action from home.

Fans can go the traditional route and tune in live if they’re looking to watch Brady Bunch actors Maureen McCormick, Eve Plumb, Susan Olsen, Barry Williams, Mike Lookinland, and Christopher Knight reunite in their on-screen home after 15 years, or they can sign in with their cable provider on HGTV’s website to watch online. There’s also an HGTV app available for those on the go.

Videos by PopCulture.com

For cable-cutters looking for an alternative way to watch, there’s always Hulu Live, YouTube TV and Sling to consider as well.

Taking on the renovation will be some of HGTV’s biggest stars: Property Brothers‘ Drew and Jonathan Scott, Restored by the Fords‘ Leanne and Steve Ford, Hidden Potential‘s Jasmine Roth, Good Bones‘ Mina Starsiak and Karen Laine, and Flea Market Flip‘s Lara Spencer.

Ahead of the premiere, Roth let PopCulture.com in on some of the fun behind-the-scenes moments from filming in an exclusive interview.

“Oh my gosh, it was so fun,” Roth said. “All of us have our own shows, so I think we’re all kind of used to working and just kind of doing our own thing, [but] to bring everybody together, it was really fun because we don’t ever get to work together like that on a similar project.”

Working with the Scott twins, she explained, was a major milestone in her career.

“I’ve watched them for years and years, and so to actually work with them was so fun. They were very competitive, which I didn’t necessarily expect,” she recalled. “And so, it was funny to see how they’re constantly thinking like, ‘Okay, what can I do to the other?’ Drew’s like, ‘What can I do to Jonathan to mess with him?’ It was just, really funny and we kind of all got caught up in that a bit as well.”

A Very Brady Renovation airs Monday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.

Photo credit: HGTV/Discovery