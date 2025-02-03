’90 Day Fiancé’s Brian Reveals Relationship Update After Ingrid Split — and It’s Truly Shocking

The final part of the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 7 Tell All is here, and there’s still plenty of drama to unpack — including a wild revelation about what Brian has been up to since his split from Ingrid. Spoiler-filled recap ahead for 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 7 Tell All Part 4.

Faith Questions Her Future With Loren

Let’s start by picking up with Faith and Loren, because last week’s episode ended with Faith seemingly dumping him for what feels like the millionth time this season. But this week, Faith confirmed she was just turning down his marriage proposal, telling Loren through tears, “I don’t want to end this because I know you’re so good.” But even Loren admitted in a backstage moment that continuing this relationship might not have been the best idea for Faith, and I agree!

Brian Reveals He’s Dating Someone New

Most of this episode was really about Brian and Ingrid though. Their relationship really drove me nuts all season, because Brian was just awful to her, and we find out in the Tell All that he hasn’t really come around to see where their relationship went wrong. In fact, we learn that immediately after Ingrid broke up with him, Brian went online to find a new Brazilian woman with whom he could hook up, telling the camera after their first date, “Everything I felt here in the last hour surpasses everything I felt in the last two weeks. Whatever the hell it’s been, surpasses it in an hour.”

But shocker, that relationship didn’t last too long, and now Brian is seeing a Colombian woman named Nati. Who seems miserable in their relationship when they bring her into the Tell All. She calls him out for yelling and being angry with her and even said she suspects Brian of cheating on her with a client! He denies it, but boy…this relationship seems healthy.

Joe’s Past Hookup Revealed

Healthy much like Joe and Magda’s! We got some never-before-seen footage of one of Joe’s friends admitting that they had hooked up in the past during this Tell All, and while Joe insists it was just a kiss, it’s clear neither of them are taking the reveal well. Joe exits the Tell All without giving his final thoughts to producers and Madga says she’ll be looking for a 24-hour market that sells vodka once she’s released from the video call.

Brian Gets in One Final Dig at Ingrid

This Tell All was pretty brutal for everyone involved, although Sunny tells producers in the final moments that he feels pretty confident about his future with Veah, despite her refusal to convert. Meanwhile, Tigerlily closes out her time on the Tell All by insisting she’s not being oppressed by Adnan, telling the camera, “I think that Adnan is just the extrovert in the relationship I’m much more quiet and reserved. That doesn’t mean that we haven’t had differences or arguments or anything that we’ve had to work through.”

Niles and Matilda are still saving up for her visa, while Loren and Faith are kind of in limbo with their relationship — what about Brian’s last words for the season? “I don’t think Ingrid gave me a chance, but let’s stop the bulls–t and acting like we’re just Virgin Mary that has two babies by two fathers,” he says to the cameras. “Why did two daddies leave you before the baby was one? That doesn’t normally happen and something’s wrong. Something’s happened. You scared the s–t out of them.” Lovely.

And that’s the end of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 7 — but we have Season 11 of 90 Day Fiancé coming your way on Feb. 16, so stay tuned.

