’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Tiffany and Ronald Reveal Adorable Video of Daughter Carley

Two weeks after welcoming their first child together, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith are gushing over their newborn and giving fans their first look at daughter Carley Rose Smith. The couple took to Instagram on July 15 to share a sweet video of the little one, who they say is a “daddy’s girl.”

View this post on Instagram Ugh @avotjie #daddysgirl #mommysworld A post shared by Tiffany & Ronald Smith (@tiffanyronaldsmith) on Jul 15, 2019 at 1:56pm PDT

The sweet clip had fans fawning in the comments section, many congratulating the couple on their family’s newest addition.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Shes her daddies twin!!” one person wrote. “I love seeing you guys. Best wishes.”

“Awwww your my fav and I’m so happy you for you,” added another. “Your stunning and your Tiny Human is beyond beautiful …God bless you and your family.”

“Oh my shes so cute and so active!” wrote a third.

“Oh my goodness she is precious blessings,” commented another.

Little Carley joined older brother Daniel, Franco’s 9-year-old son from a previous relationship. The baby girl made her way into the world on Wednesday, July 3 weighing 8 lbs., 3 oz and measuring 19 inches in length.

“Carley’s arrival into this world was a mother’s biggest sacrifice, the giving-birth part. But she was worth every contraction, every cry, all of it!” Franco announced the birth in a statement to PEOPLE. “When they put my baby on me, all of my pain was gone and all I felt was her warmth and the love and support of my family.”

Franco and Smith first met when Franco traveled to South Africa, where they instantly formed a connection. While fans have been able to watch their romance play out on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé spinoff series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which sees Americans traveling to other parts of the world in the hope of finding love, they were not previously clued into their pregnancy.

Rumors had been sparked in June that they were expecting, though the couple never confirmed their legitimacy, though they are now being much more open about their journey to parenthood, revealing that as soon as they learned they were pregnant, they began brainstorming names.

“We struggled every day trying to find a name we were in love with. From early on until three months before her arrival, her name was almost Camila! But then I would talk to my belly and it didn’t feel right,” Franco revealed, adding that the name Carley “just came to me out of nowhere, but it felt so right.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.