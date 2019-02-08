’90 Day Fiance’ Star Ashley Martson Spotted With Husband Jay Smith Amid Divorce Drama

90 Day Fiance couple Ashley Martson and Jay Smith were seen together outside a Starbucks Thursday, after the divorce drama between the two.

Radar Online published photos of the two smiling from ear-to-ear after walking out of a Starbucks in New York City. Martson, 32, looked healthy after her recent hospitalization for lupus symptoms.

Martson was hospitalized around Christmas after a flare-up of her symptoms, and was rushed to the hospital again on Jan. 13 when she was found “unresponsive” at home. She later posted a shocking photo on Instagram, showing herself hooked up to several machines at a hospital.

“I’m sorry if this photo offends anyone, but I will not hide that I’m sick,” Martson wrote at the time. “If I can help one person with lupus then posting this is worth it. I was found unresponsive this morning at my home. The ambulance took me to the hospital where it was found that I am in acute kidney failure due to lupus. I will begin dialysis shortly.”

She continued, “I will not let this beat me. I know I’m strong enough to battle through this,not just for myself but for my kids. I will be transferred to another hospital this evening that is better equipped. Please pray for myself and my family as I know it’s going to be a very tough road ahead for all of us. Thank you for your continuous support and prayers.”

On Jan. 25, Martson posted an “out of service for repairs” sign on Instagram, announcing that she would not be available to sign new endorsement deals between Feb. 8 and mid-March.

“Fans, all I ask for is prayers. I will not be sharing much information about my health any longer, my willingness to overshare came with nothing but scrutiny and backlash,” Martson wrote. “I need to focus on my health, family, and recovery for that month. I appreciate all who support me very much [heart emoji].”

In the middle of the health crisis, it was reported that she filed for divorce from Smith. The divorce filing was withdrawn after she was hospitalized, and Smith shared pictures from the hospital to stop critics of his behavior.

Martson also lashed back at critics who do not understand why she can enjoy time with friends or continue to work while fighting lupus symptoms.

“For all you trolls: YES! I have lupus. Just because I don’t look like death 24/7 doesn’t mean I don’t,” she wrote on her Instagram Story, reports E! News. “Yes, there was a go fund that I shut down because I realized I was able to keep pushing through and work until surgery next week. I could have kept collecting people’s money but no, I shut it down and kept working! If you’re sick of seeing me post ads then unfollow me. I was asked to come to NYC, given wardrobe, and everything was paid for by my sponsors.”

Martson and Smith, 20, starred in 90 Day Fiance Season 6, first marrying in Jamaica and then holding an official ceremony in Las Vegas. They have had a difficult relationship ever since Smith was caught using a dating app after their wedding.