’90 Day Fiance’ Star Ashley Martson Slams Show for ‘Deception and Lies’

90 Day Fiance star Ashley Martson is not happy with the TLC reality show, using her Instagram Story on Sunday, Feb. 10 to address a number of controversies that she and her husband, Jay Smith, have been involved with in recent weeks.

In one post, Martson unloaded on the series itself, claiming that she and Smith were asked to be “deceptive” about various aspects of their lives.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We have been asked to be very deceptive about many things during our run with the show,” she wrote. “We have been asked (and agreed for some time) to fake our relationship by not posting anything that makes us appear that we are together.”

“We will be working with the necessary parties to find a solution to the constant deception and lies we are being asked to participate in as it is not conducive to the very real consequences that potentially exist for us,” she continued. “Immigration, K-1, etc: all real.”

“Personally, I thought this show was just for entertainment & that’s what we were told,” she concluded. “Since the show has ended I never confirmed the status of our relationship due to the contract.”

She further pushed this claim in a second post that called out her castmates, with Martson claiming that she isn’t the only one who was unhappy with the series.

“As for fellow cast members popping off: YOU WORK FOR THE SAME SHOW, so — acting like you’re mortified about the falsity of things that happened is COMPLETELY hypocritical,” she wrote. “Most of you from Season 6 went on a social media TIRADE about the editing and fraud of the show, so don’t suddenly act like you have no idea how this goes.”

“ANY OF YOU (this season and BEYOND!) could have texted or called us personally,” she continued to her castmates, “but instead you wanted to jump back into the spotlight again, instead of KNOWING BETTER and being REAL. You’re ridiculous and just as much a part of this facade as me.”

Martson concluded her post with another dig at TLC, echoing her earlier sentiments claiming the network asked her and Smith to appear not to be together.

“We have been asked to be very deceptive about many things during our run with the show,” she wrote. “We have been asked (and agreed for some time) to fake our relationship by not posting anything that makes us appear that we are together.”

The reality star also claimed in a third post that by violating the terms of her NDA, she won’t be paid for future shows but wanted to share her side of the story.

Martson and Smith appeared on 90 Day Fiance during the show’s sixth season. The couple met in Jamaica while Martson was visiting the island nation.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @ashleye_90