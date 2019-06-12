’90 Day Fiance’ Star Ashley Martson Might Remove Couples’ Tattoos With Jay Smith

Ashley Martson is ready to completely erase estranged husband Jay Smith from her life, including their matching couple’s tattoos.

According to the 90 Day Fiancé star, she is planning to have two separate tattoos removed this week – Smith’s name as well as a tattoo marking the exact coordinates where their love story began.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The news came during an Instagram Q-and-A that the TLC reality star had with fans over the weekend, during which one curious fan inquired about the ink decorating her body.

“How many tattoos do you have and what do they say?” the fan asked.

Martson responded that while she currently has five tattoos, all of which were inked onto her skin by Smith, that number will soon dwindle to just three.

“Five but two of them are going Sayof–kingnara this week!” she revealed. “Don’t be dumb like me and get your husband’s name on your or the coordinates where you met!”

The fate of her three other tattoos, including the symbol for sexual abuse that Smith tattooed onto Martson’s side back in March, will remain permanent fixtures on her skin, as their link to her estranged husband isn’t as obvious.

Martson’s move to sever ties with her estranged husband comes less than two months after she filed divorce papers in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, on April 23, citing on the final page of the documents that the “defendant committed adultery during the course of the marriage.”

Just days earlier, the reality star had alluded to the fact that she had called things off with Smith due to his infidelity.

“It’s all fun [and] games until you’re a– gets deported,” she wrote on her Instagram Story on April 15. “Have fun at the strip club with MY money and MY car you’re driving around without a license! Bye Felicia Cancelled.”

Currently, the exact details of the cheating scandal are unclear, though it has been speculated that Smith may have impregnated another woman.

The alleged cheating follows on the heels of a similar scandal that rocked the former couple’s relationship just a week into their marriage when Martson caught Smith messaging other women on dating apps. In that incident, Smith made a public apology and Martson has since defended the mystery woman as “innocent,” stating that she was unaware that the Smith was married.

As for the current state of her relationship with Smith, Martson has said that she still loves him, though they are “much better off as friends.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.