’90 Day Fiance’: Nicole Nafziger Opens up About Converting Religions for Fiance Azan Tefou

Over the years that Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou have been featured on 90 Day Fiance, fans have wondered how the couple will handle their different cultures and religions once they tie the knot.

Although the two haven’t officially wed, Nafziger, 25, has been crystal clear that they plan on spending the rest of their lives together — and even want more children. Nafziger is already mom to young daughter May, from a previous relationship, but she said on Instagram that she and Tefou, 26, want to give May two siblings.

When one fan inquired on Instagram about her religion and another asked if Nafziger planned on converting to Islam once they married, she laid out the situation.

“I am a Christian. The combination of my upbringing and my parents’/family influence on me made me how and who I am,” she wrote.

As for if she would convert to Islam for Tefou, she wrote, “We made it very clear to each other in the beginning that we would respect each other’s religion and not ask the other to convert. It’s worked for us so far. He respects me and I respect him.”

The TLC star did not address how the couple would raise their children.

Last month, a source told Radar Online that the couple plans on tying the knot this summer while Nafziger visits Tefou in Morocco.

“She’s sticking around for her sister’s wedding in June then going back to Morocco,” a source close to Nafziger told the outlet. “Her intentions are to get married while she’s over there.”

It will be the first time the two have met in person since Nafziger left Morocco at the end of last season. The couple relies on Skype to connect. Nafziger reportedly plans on bringing Tefou to the U.S. eventually.

The couple has attempted to marry twice; the first time their wedding was called off after Nafziger brought copies instead of real documents to get their marriage license and a visa. The second attempt failed because of expenses. Instead, they opened a beauty store funded mostly by the $6,000 Nafziger gave Tefou, who invested $500 of his own money.

Tefou and Nafziger were introduced in 90 Day Fiance Seasons 4 and 5, and were in last summer’s 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Season 3. After Happily Ever After ended without them getting married, Nafziger’s father said the wedding was called off because the timing “wasn’t right.”

“They called it off. They said the timing wasn’t right,” Nafziger’s stepfather, Joe Fouraker, told Radar Online last summer, before adding, “Is she going back to get married? I don’t know. She still talks to him. I think she still intends to go back. The wedding dress is still there.”