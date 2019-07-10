’90 Day Fiance’: Nicole Nafziger Calls Azan Split Rumors ‘100% Not True’

90 Day Fiancé‘s Nicole Nafziger is setting the record straight when it comes to her relationship with Azan Tefou, calling out reports that the two have broken up after numerous instances of calling off their wedding. The TLC star took to her Instagram Stories to answer fan questions Monday, as first reported by InTouch Weekly, and addressed rumors that she and her fiancé had called it quits.

“100% NOT TRUE. [I don’t know] where this is coming from,” she wrote, advising fans, “Make sure when you read articles you check when it was posted. Sometimes old articles circulate. We are still happily together.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

When another fan asked where she thinks the rumors could have originated, she seemed confused.

“I really don’t know. I haven’t seen any articles,” the reality star continued. “I bet someone just said it and kept spreading it.”

“But can we just take a moment and say how crazy it is with how many articles there are about me in the last couple years?” she jokingly added.

Continuing a long-distance relationship with her husband-to-be, who lives in Morocco, is difficult, but the Florida native said she wouldn’t consider giving up for something easier.

“I continue our relationship because we love each other, and we want to be together,” she told a questioning fan. “Distance doesn’t mean you give up. It just means you have to fight harder to be together. The journey makes us stronger as a couple and individuals.”

The couple has had its fair share of backlash throughout their seasons of 90 Day Fiancé, including their ongoing appearance on Happily Ever After?.

“So I guess a lot of y’all assume I give money to Azan so he stays around. I don’t send money to Azan anymore,” Nafziger wrote. “He makes his own money and I only helped him out sometimes. It wasn’t a regular thing like you guys think. I don’t send money and he’s still ‘around.’”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: Instagram/Nicole Nafziger