'90 Day Fiance': Man Who Appeared on TLC Show Charged With Murder

✖

A man who appeared alongside Angela Deem on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days has been charged with murder, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations announced earlier this month in a press release. Douglas Wooten, 39, was arrested on Jan. 7 on charges of felony murder, home invasion, armed robbery and second-degree cruelty to children after being accused of killing Marcos Ramirez, 54, according to police.

Wooten appeared on the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff as DJ Doug, the event coordinator at a wedding venue in Deem's Georgia's hometown. He was booked into Jeff Davis County Jail after turning himself in in Hazlehurst, Georgia. Officers with the Jeff Davis County Sheriff's Office first responded to 21 Mark Hall Drive on Jan. 4 after reports of someone having been shot. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found Ramirez, who had been shot multiple times and died. The following day, a warrant for Wooten's arrest was issued, as well as that for three other men believed to be connected to the murder. Police say the investigation is active and ongoing.

Deem has not commented yet on the charge. The 90 Day Fiancé star has seen her fair share of family legal drama. In 2019, daughter Scottie was convicted of three charges of child molestation dating back to a 2017 offense. She was sentenced to three concurrent 20-year sentences, reporting to Pulaski State Prison on Feb. 1, 2019.

Scottie was initially indicted on 13 counts of child molestation, one count of aggravated child molestation and one count of statutory rape of a boy under the age of 16, having been arrested a year prior. Prosecutors accused Scottie at the time of several specific kinds of abuse including sodomy, oral sex and performing "an indecent act in the presence" of five underage children. "Ms. Scottie Deem, a good friend of the family, had Juvenile at her home while her boyfriend was out of town," read a 2017 police report obtained by InTouch Weekly following her arrest. "While the Juvenile was there with her and her children, Ms. Deem had sexual intercourse with Juvenile."

At the time of her arrest, Scottie's lawyers proclaimed she would be pleading not guilty. Scottie and her boyfriend at the time also appeared alongside the 90 Day Fiancé star on the Before the 90 Days spinoff, weighing in as Angela navigated the K-1 visa process with her Nigerian husband-to-be, Michael Ilesanmi.