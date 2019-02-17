’90 Day Fiance’ Star Larissa Dos Santos Teases ‘Dramatic Beauty Makeover’ With New Photos

90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima is getting a whole new look amid the divorce drama with ex Colt Johnson.

The TLC personality, 32, teased fans with a “dramatic beauty makeover” on Instagram Friday, sharing photos of herself at the Center for Aesthetic Medicine and Human Performance in Las Vegas prior to the transformation.

“Came to see the one and only [Center for Aesthetic Medicine and Human Performance] in Vegas today for a dramatic beauty makeover,” she captioned the photos, which showed her preparing to get what looks like some kind of facial injection. “Gotta look and feel my absolute best now that I’m back on the dating scene. Thanks Heather for the slay! Stay tuned for the results! #makemebombshell”

She also shared a photo of herself at Hottie Hair Salon and Extensions Store, obscuring her face with a heart-eyed emoji.

“Hmm what to do to my hair????” she asked in the caption. “I need new look.”

The TLC star is currently preparing for her March divorce party, which she is hosting at Las Vegas gentleman’sclub Crazy Horse III, just a day apart from Johnson’s at the same venue. The newly-single reality personality wrote on her invite to fans on social media that she planned to “celebrate freedom” at the bash, while Johnson called his event a “reverse bachelor party.”

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé will recall the couple’s tumultuous relationship on Season 6 of the TLC show, but things quickly got worse following the season finale.

In January, Dos Santos Lima was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery against Johnson after police responded to the couple’s Las Vegas home following troubling social media activity, including the Brazilian national sharing photos of scratches on her body police later alleged were self-inflicted.

The same day she was arrested, Johnson filed for divorce from his wife of just a few months. Since then, Dos Santos Lima has been asking fans for financial assistance in regards to her legal funds on GoFundMe.

Photo credit: Instagram/Larissa Dos Santos Lima