’90 Day Fiance’ Star Larissa Dos Santos Lima Splits From Boyfriend Eric Nichols

Not her happily ever after! 90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima and boyfriend Eric Nichols have called things off after eight months of dating. The TLC star revealed she had split with her first partner since divorcing ex-husband Colt Johnson earlier this year on Instagram, sharing a break up note alongside a bright red text announcement Wednesday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Larissa Santos Lima (@larissalimareal) on Sep 11, 2019 at 5:56pm PDT

“After 8 months of being Erickee’s girlfriend I have to tell my followers that we have decided to break up and go our separate way,” she wrote. “There is no hard feelings or regrettees (sic), but I need to look in my own soul and focus on being the best Larissa I can be.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Speaking of her divorce from Johnson, Lima added, “I try to heal one painful breakup by jumping in relationship with Erickee but I know now I need to work on me and focus on my healing of my scars.”

Despite the heartbreak compounded on heartbreak, Lima seemed optimistic about the future, noting, “I not sure what will come of the future but I am excited for it. I look forward to this time in my life as a reflection on my own personal dreamees (sic) and goals I set to do.”

The reality personality wrapped up her note thanking her followers for all their “love, strength and support to me always.”

Lima and Nichols met on Tinder after she split with Johnson due to their turbulent relationship after she immigrated from Brazil to the U.S. to become his wife.

Last month, Lima told InTouch Weekly of her relationship with Nichols, “We are doing good. It feels good for me to be in a healthy relationship. We take it a day at a time. He is bashful but he knows he can not keep his hands off me, Larissa.”

Photo credit: Bryan Steffy/WireImage/Getty Images