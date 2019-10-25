’90 Day Fiance’ Star Larissa Dos Santos Lima Reveals Ex Colt Johnson Texted Her After Her Latest Breakup

Larissa Dos Santos Lima is officially back on the market after her split from Eric Nichols last month, but the 90 Day Fiancé star is making it clear she’s not looking for ex-husband Colt Johnson to swoop in and rekindle their romance, despite his attempts to reach out in the aftermath. Speaking to Us Weekly, the TLC personality got candid about where she is in her romantic life.

“I jumped into a relationship [with Eric] too fast right after my divorce — before I healed. I loved [ex-husband] Colt [Johnson] with all my heart, and I was desperately trying to forget him and all the pain he caused with the cheating and lots of women — all different ones. But now, I am not doing the same mistake again,” she explained of her desire for a relationship later on. “I am going on dates and I am loving it.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

She added, “Eventually, I want a new relationship. I want a godly man with his family values and one who is financially and emotionally stable. Someone who brings the best out of me.”

Dos Santos Lima also slammed Johnson’s attempt to reach out after she and Nichols called off their 8-month relationship. “He texted after the breakup,” she said of her ex-husband. “But he is old news for me now. I don’t care if he is happy or not. I am really happy. … [That] is what matters.”

She’s not holding out for any kind of reconciliation on that front, in fact. “It is an illusion to think Colt and I will be a couple again,” she told the outlet.

The Brazil native broke the news on Instagram last month that she had split with Nichols after initially meeting on Tinder amid her divorce from Johnson.

“After 8 months of being Erickee’s girlfriend I have to tell my followers that we have decided to break up and go our separate way,” she wrote. “There is no hard feelings or regrettees, but I need to look in my own soul and focus on being the best Larissa I can be.”

She continued, “I try to heal one painful breakup by jumping in relationship with Erickee but I know now I need to work on me and focus on my healing of my scars.”

Dos Santos Lima is nothing if not resilient, however, ending her message on a hopeful note. “I not sure what will come of the future but I am excited for it,” she concluded. “I look forward to this time in my life as a reflection on my own personal dreamees (sic) and goals I set to do.”

Photo credit: TLC