’90 Day Fiance’ Star Larissa Dos Santos Lima Finalizes Divorce From Colt Johnson

90 Day Fiance star Larissa Dos Santos Lima has finalized her divorce from Colt Johnson.

According to E! News, Johnson’s lawyer Shawanna L. Johnson told the outlet, “Colt Johnson and Larissa dos Santos Lima have settled their divorce.”

“The motion has been taken off the calendar and an agreement has been reached. Lawyers are in the process of finalizing the written stipulation to sign and submit to the judge,” the statement added. “[The] matter was settled amicably between the parties and each party will walk away and bear their own costs and fees … [Colt] wishes Larissa the best in her future endeavors.”

That same day, Lima took to Instagram to express her excitement about beginning a new chapter of her life.

“Yesterday was one year of my arrival in the United States,” the 32-year-old wrote in the caption of a post. “I learned a lot in the past one year, made mistakes but in the end I’m just grateful for everything. 90 day fiancé was a great experience.”

“I love that I connect with people that always support me,” she added, then going onto list a number of people who have shown her support. ” I can’t just mention one but they know how much I care.”

“I never forgot that my ‘dream’ was juts do to CVS [sic] and buy Maybelline or visit Walmart[.] Well, now my dream is a biggie house with a pool, thankfully I’ll get it with my own strength,” Lima concluded her post.

The couple’s 2019 got off to a very rocky start, with Lima being arrested on domestic violence charges at the beginning of the year and the divorce papers being filed the next day.